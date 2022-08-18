Franklin Hill Vineyards in Bangor, Northampton County, marked 40 years in business with a big party on July 25. Owner Elaine Pivinski, her son Adam Flatt, and longtime winemaker Bonnie Pysher led the celebration that included the sale of De Chaunac from vines that were planted in 1977. It was called Swan Song, to mark the final vintage from vines that have since been pulled out. “Those original vines gave their last hurrah,” she said recently by phone, “the swan song. It is delicious.” Bottles of the wine were sold for $5 apiece that day, which harkened back to 1980 prices.

BANGOR, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO