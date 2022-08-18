ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golaurens.com

Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests

A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
FOX Carolina

Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
106.3 WORD

Family dispute leads to drug trafficking arrest

A family dispute over the weekend led to an arrest for drug trafficking. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded around 9:30 Saturday morning to a report of trespassing at a home on Old Pacolet Road in Spartanburg.
106.3 WORD

Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large

Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
#Police#Law Enforcement#Clinton Police Department
FOX Carolina

3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
Newberry Observer

Man charged following drug bust

NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant on Boundary Street after receiving information related to a recent shooting incident on Boundary Street and the complaint of drug activity at the residence. According to a release from...
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
106.3 WORD

Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate

A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
News19 WLTX

I-26 crash in Newberry County kills Sumter resident

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Sumter resident who died in a crash that happened late Saturday on I-26. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Exit 72 to Newberry - which is roughly two miles north of the town.
FOX Carolina

Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A half-gallon of milk was used as a weapon in a fight over food expenses, according to an incidepnt report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., an officer with the Duncan Police Department said he was called to a...
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
WYFF4.com

Coroner, deputies release name, new information about deadly SUV standoff

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Thursday at 11 p.m.) Greenville County's deputies and the coroner's office released new information Friday about a traffic stop that turned into a deadly standoff with a woman in an SUV. Senior Deputy Coroner Sheldon England identified the victim as Taylor Marie...
WIS-TV

Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on I-26 near exit 72. The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was traveling west on I-26 and went off the...
FOX Carolina

Upstate man sentenced for killing stepfather

MAYO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man who killed his stepfather and prompted an hours-long SWAT standoff was sentenced to prison time on Friday. Darren Grissom was arrested in July 2021 after he shot and killed 62-year-old Joseph Edward Breeze at a home on Cindy Lane. Spartanburg County...
106.3 WORD

Two Spartanburg County men sentenced to prison

Two Spartanburg County men were sentenced to prison Friday in unrelated cases. 37 year old, Darren Grissom of Mayo, was sentenced to 25 years for charges stemming from the shooting death of his father in July of last year.
FOX Carolina

Upstate deputies warn about puppy scam targeting residents

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the sale of puppies. Deputies shared information about the scammer’s profile via Facebook on Monday. Deputies encouraged people to not send the person money or share the post. They also...
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday evening following a crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on SC Highway 49 near Eagle Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when they were hit by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck. […]
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

