Read full article on original website
Related
golaurens.com
Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests
A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
FOX Carolina
Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man
LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
Family dispute leads to drug trafficking arrest
A family dispute over the weekend led to an arrest for drug trafficking. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded around 9:30 Saturday morning to a report of trespassing at a home on Old Pacolet Road in Spartanburg.
Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large
Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
3 wanted after deadly shooting at Gaffney apartment complex
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects after one person is dead following a shooting in Gaffney Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene at around 4:13 p.m. at Connecticut Village Apartments on East Junior High Road....
Man charged following drug bust
NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant on Boundary Street after receiving information related to a recent shooting incident on Boundary Street and the complaint of drug activity at the residence. According to a release from...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
I-26 crash in Newberry County kills Sumter resident
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Sumter resident who died in a crash that happened late Saturday on I-26. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Exit 72 to Newberry - which is roughly two miles north of the town.
FOX Carolina
Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A half-gallon of milk was used as a weapon in a fight over food expenses, according to an incidepnt report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., an officer with the Duncan Police Department said he was called to a...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
WYFF4.com
Coroner, deputies release name, new information about deadly SUV standoff
GREENVILLE, S.C. — (Above video was published Thursday at 11 p.m.) Greenville County's deputies and the coroner's office released new information Friday about a traffic stop that turned into a deadly standoff with a woman in an SUV. Senior Deputy Coroner Sheldon England identified the victim as Taylor Marie...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.
A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday on Augusta Road in Greenville County.
WIS-TV
Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on I-26 near exit 72. The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was traveling west on I-26 and went off the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man sentenced for killing stepfather
MAYO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man who killed his stepfather and prompted an hours-long SWAT standoff was sentenced to prison time on Friday. Darren Grissom was arrested in July 2021 after he shot and killed 62-year-old Joseph Edward Breeze at a home on Cindy Lane. Spartanburg County...
Two Spartanburg County men sentenced to prison
Two Spartanburg County men were sentenced to prison Friday in unrelated cases. 37 year old, Darren Grissom of Mayo, was sentenced to 25 years for charges stemming from the shooting death of his father in July of last year.
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in SC
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate deputies warn about puppy scam targeting residents
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the sale of puppies. Deputies shared information about the scammer’s profile via Facebook on Monday. Deputies encouraged people to not send the person money or share the post. They also...
Pedestrian dies in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday evening following a crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on SC Highway 49 near Eagle Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when they were hit by a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck. […]
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Comments / 0