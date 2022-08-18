ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Nonprofit aims to place more male teachers of color in MSCS schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Midsouth children are already heading back to school after their summer break, but for some students, there may not be enough teachers in their classrooms. To help fill the gap, a new effort is underway to place high-quality male teachers of color in schools. As many school districts struggle with teacher […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yondr
actionnews5.com

Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
EARLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Houston Chronicle

The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to be held this Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20. Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad. There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event. The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy