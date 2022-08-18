Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Germantown Schools Under Fire Over ‘Gender Identity Journals’
Memphis parents are furious after they say some students at Germantown Municipal Schools (GMSD) were assigned a gender identity journal. KWAM learned about the controversial assignment after a concerned parent of a 7th grade student at Riverdale K-8 School brought it to our attention Sunday. Michelle, the angry mother who’s...
Nonprofit aims to place more male teachers of color in MSCS schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Midsouth children are already heading back to school after their summer break, but for some students, there may not be enough teachers in their classrooms. To help fill the gap, a new effort is underway to place high-quality male teachers of color in schools. As many school districts struggle with teacher […]
Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
Who’s Responsible: Video shows teen attacked near Kingsbury High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A disturbing video is surfacing, showing the moments when a Kingsbury High School student appears to be attacked by his peers near school property. Martin Geissler said he was just minding his own business on Monday afternoon when he was jumped. Geissler’s mom, Brenda Pope, alleges...
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
How a flight school in Olive Branch is combatting a pilot shortage
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — The Luke Weathers Flight Academy is focusing on combatting the pilot shortage by training students of diverse backgrounds to be pilots at a cost these students can afford. “I’m originally from Ghana, West Africa,” Brian Sarpong said. “I went to Middle Tennessee State University, graduated...
The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
Memphis startup Youdle is tackling grocery supply problems, one “shelfie” at a time
Telling the story of the local Memphis community came naturally to Kontji Anthony as she’d spent the last 17 years building up her career at the anchor desk at the NBC affiliate WMC-TV. Now, Anthony is writing her own story in the city with the launch of Youdle, a...
Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting to be held this Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orange Mound Splash Pad ribbon cutting will be on August 20. Join Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland for a ribbon cutting for the Orange Mound Splash Pad. There will be giveaways and a DJ at the event. The ribbon cutting will be on August 20 at...
Man harrasses minor at Kroger, asks her to ‘buy laundry detergent’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they say harassed a female minor by aggressively asking her to buy laundry detergent outside the Mendenhall Kroger on Thursday evening. Police say the suspect then followed the young girl into the store, where he continued to...
Celebrate Memphis: How Whitehaven High’s principal is helping students reach for the stars
At Whitehaven High School, it's family first. And at the head of family is Dr. Vincent Hunter.
Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
