Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Gov. Mike Parson wants to lower Missourians’ income tax
Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
tncontentexchange.com
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
Proposed tax cut, declines in unemployment, gas prices highlight Missouri economics
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s economic landscape was shaped by two data points this week and an announcement on Monday about a tax cut. Missouri’s unemployment rate of 2.5% in July, subject to revision, is the lowest recorded rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends
Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
missouribusinessalert.com
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
kcur.org
Critics say Missouri's new photo ID law will 'starve voter registration' — they plan to sue
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
kttn.com
St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri Attorney General in lawsuit over abortion access
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been...
kbia.org
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce tax cut special session details Monday
Gov. Mike Parson will give details Monday on the timing of an upcoming special legislative session, which will feature a large income tax cut proposal. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol at Parson’s request to address two tax issues the governor vetoed this past session. Parson vetoed a...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
(Missouri Independent) – A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
mymoinfo.com
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
hoiabc.com
Republicans rally to “Fire Pritzker” and “Restore Illinois”
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of GOP supporters gathered to celebrate Republican Day with their favorite political leaders and candidates at the Illinois State Fair. “Restore Illinois” and “Fire Pritzker” were some of the key messages during a long rally under the August sun. Whether it is...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
St. Louis County recycling event today
The city of pine lawn hosts an electronics recycling drive today.
Portion of I-270 closing this weekend, drivers beware
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 270 in north county for the entire weekend.
labortribune.com
Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT
Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
Comments / 0