O'fallon, MO

Missouri Independent

Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers

In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
tncontentexchange.com

The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill

The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
missouribusinessalert.com

Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions

Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
hoiabc.com

Republicans rally to “Fire Pritzker” and “Restore Illinois”

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of GOP supporters gathered to celebrate Republican Day with their favorite political leaders and candidates at the Illinois State Fair. “Restore Illinois” and “Fire Pritzker” were some of the key messages during a long rally under the August sun. Whether it is...
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
labortribune.com

Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT

Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

