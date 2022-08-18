Read full article on original website
813area.com
Tampa's Best Vodka Cocktails
During these stressful times, things can get overwhelming, but make sure and take some time to relax--and get a drink! Tampa has tons of great cocktail options, so why don't we show you some of the most exciting vodka cocktails the city has to offer? Take some time to relax during this chaotic time and explore the best vodka cocktails of Tampa. Check out these restaurants and bars that will be able to satisfy your cocktail needs! Who knows, maybe you'll find your new go-to drink.
iheart.com
Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day! These Are The Top 5 Cubans in Tampa
August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day. If there's one thing we love in Tampa, it's a good cuban sandwich! According to Yelp, these are the top 5 spots to get one! Do you agree with this list?
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
click orlando
Busch Gardens: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get the rest of 2022 free
TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just launched a limited-time offer for its 2023 Fun Card. Guests who purchase the pass will get unlimited admission through 2023, with the rest of 2022 included for free. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet week on...
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
Names change in Tampa Bay area foster care, but parents wait for a difference
Two non-profits took charge of foster care in the area's three most populated counties, but parents say they are waiting for true change to take hold of the troubled system.
Looking for a furry friend? Local shelter reducing adoption costs this weekend
SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 27.
shescatchingflights.com
The Solo Traveler’s Guide to Visiting Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Beach is a world-renowned beach destination, and for good reason! With its powdery white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and endless sunshine, it’s easy to see why solo travelers flock here. If you’re planning a solo trip to Clearwater Beach, this guide will give you everything you need...
40+ BEST Free Things to Do with the Kids in Tampa Bay
You don’t have to be a penny pincher to want to take advantage of a free or cheap deal every now and then. We don’t have to tell you, raising kids is expensive! The USDA’s report on “The Cost of Raising a Child” suggests you’ll spend $284,570 (when inflation costs are factored in) if your […]
727area.com
Lana's Friendly Tavern
With great food, karaoke, and drinks, it's hard not to love Lana's after you go once. Pub grub like nachos, unlimited crab legs on certain nights, and wings, make Lana's a must-try. 5.0. (1) Pete and Shorty's is a Pinellas County staple. Centrally located in the heart of Tampa Bay,...
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
727area.com
Zom Hee Chinese Restaurant
Casual Waterfront Dining at it is best in the heart of Sunny St. Pete Beach! Come to Caddy's for our mouth-watering menu, refreshing drinks all while enjoying... Check out our escape room experience! Our facility is on 1st Avenue SW in Largo, conveniently located just south of Clearwater and a short drive north...
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s First Night celebration canceled for 2022
For the first time in three decades, St. Petersburg will not have a First Night celebration this New Year’s Eve. A lull in sponsorships, coupled with the effects on the ongoing pandemic made the event, which has an executive director, a volunteer board and an all-volunteer staff, not viable for 2022.
thegabber.com
Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?
No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
813area.com
The Transformation of Uptown Tampa: What it Means for University Mall, the City, and Traffic
You’re not alone if you don’t recognize the name Uptown Tampa. A new name for a familiar place, Uptown Tampa is roughly 20 square miles of land that includes University Mall, Fletcher Avenue, and parts of Temple Terrace. For ten years now, developers have been planning drastic changes in this area, and University Mall is experiencing the most notable changes so far. Serving as a sort of “ground zero” for the rapid development being planned for this part of the city, the old University Mall is being torn down in favor of something greater: a center for entertainment, recreation, and economic growth.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
People lose the strangest things on Pinellas County buses
“I’m not going to touch that,” she mutters.
travelawaits.com
5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida
Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
