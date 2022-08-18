Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Yardbarker
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
NHL
Romanov signs three-year contract with Islanders
Defenseman was restricted free agent; Dobson, Bellows get new deals. Alexander Romanov signed a three-year contract with the New York Islanders on Monday. Financial terms were not announced. The 22-year-old defenseman was a restricted free agent. He was acquired with a fourth-round pick (No. 98) in the 2022 NHL Draft...
NHL
Winter Classic tickets on sale Wednesday in limited capacity
NEW YORK -- The NHL® announced today that limited tickets to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday. The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will start at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2 and will be televised on TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.
markerzone.com
FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING CONFIRMS HE'S NOT DONE AFTER ACQUIRING KADRI, TRADING MONAHAN
Few, if any, GMs have made savvier moves than Brad Treliving so far this summer. Net-net, Treliving swapped Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau (and a fourth-round pick) for Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick, and Kevin Rooney. That is insanely diligent work, turning a trajectory-changing series of events into a net-positive.
Yardbarker
Flyers, Fletcher, and a league-worst approval rating
The Philadelphia Flyers have the lowest approval rating of any NHL front office. It isn’t an observation from a horde of angry fans. The approval rating reflects how the franchise is perceived by more than the local market. Their perception is on the money. Why would fans want to...
NHL
View From the Booth - August 22, 2022
Play-by-Play voice Paul Edmonds gives his take on what's to come in the 2022-23 season. It would be difficult to spark an argument with any hockey fan in our market about this upcoming season being an important one for the Winnipeg Jets. After missing the playoffs last April for the...
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto
"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
Yardbarker
Flames Treliving & Islanders Lamoriello – Opposite Styles, Opposite Offseasons
Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames on a seven-year deal to wrap up what has been a roller coaster offseason for the team and, essentially, put a bow on the offseason altogether. In an interview on Flames TV shortly after signing the deal, Kadri talked about the decision and particularly liked the direction of the team and the moves they made during the offseason.
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
NHL
Mysak, Czechia finish fourth at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Captain Jan Mysak and Czechia came up short in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Sweden. Mysak picked up an assist on Michal Gut's power-play goal during the second period. The 20-year-old forward finished the annual event with...
NHL
Looking back at LASSO
MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and prospect Logan Mailloux have memories from LASSO that will last a lifetime. Last Friday, the trio enjoyed a meet-and-greet with superstars Old Dominion ahead of their performance at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were presented...
NHL
Roy and Kidney win gold at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney won gold at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday night. Canada posted a 3-2 victory over Finland in overtime, with Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson scoring the game-winner at the 3:20 mark of the extra frame. Head coach Dave Cameron's...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Walsh helping kids deal with diversity, inclusion, race
Writes illustrated book based on experiences as Black player growing up in Minnesota. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Anthony Walsh, a former Minnesota high school hockey player who has authored an illustrated children's book that deals with race, diversity and inclusion.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Commentary: Much Made of Nothing in Sandin Talks
Many Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans are in full panic mode over the lack of progress in the negotiations between Rasmus Sandin, his agent Lewis Gross, and the Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas. Both Sides Firing Cannons Over the Bows. Yesterday, Sandin’s agent Gross dropped a bit of...
NHL
Penguins Re-Sign Assistant Coach Mike Vellucci to a Two-Year Extension
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. "Mike is a dedicated coach who has proven to be a valuable addition since joining Pittsburgh," said Hextall. "We're excited to have him back behind the bench for two more seasons."
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, finishes third
Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Sweden 3, Czechia 1 -- Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) made 27 saves to help Sweden win the consolation game and finish third in the tournament. "We really...
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Canada tops Finland in OT for title
Blue Jackets prospect Johnson wins it at 3:20; Sweden defeats Czechia to finish third. Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which was held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Championship game. Canada 3, Finland 2 (OT) -- Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets) knocked...
