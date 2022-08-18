Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
Nine traits that made Quinn Ewers the right quarterback for Texas
Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. For multiple reasons, Ewers has been, and still is, the best option for Texas. Knowledge of that fact made recent reports that Texas leaned toward Hudson Card even more puzzling. Steve Sarkisian confirmed Ewers was the man for the job...
Sark Raves About Longhorns 'Football Junkie’ Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau
Steve Sarkisian is pleased with the development of true-freshman Jaylon Guilbeau.
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman
This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 24, Commanders 14: 3 Observations in Loss vs. Kansas City
The Washington Commanders entered Saturday's preseason contest with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for their first win with the new name and will leave Arrowhead Stadium still searching for it. While preseason performances can often be difficult to draw conclusions from, both the Commanders and Chiefs played their starters for...
Predicting the opening day offense for Texas football
The Texas Longhorns named their starting quarterback. Quinn Ewers will get the nod over third-year player Hudson Card. However, there are still a few unknowns on the depth chart. It appears Ja’Tavion Sanders is emerging as the first string tight end. Behind him, Jahleel Billingsley, Juan Davis and Gunner Helm...
Bills Trade OL Cody Ford to Cardinals; What's Next?
The Bills are busy on the phones.
Yardbarker
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game
Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
Tyler Shough named Texas Tech's starting quarterback
Texas Tech announced Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback Sunday via social media. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior competed with sophomore Donovan Smith and redshirt freshman Behren Morton for the starting gig all offseason. It's unclear as of now who the primary backup will be as head coach Joey McGuire said Smith and Morton will continue to compete for that spot.
Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Ravens
Of the 86 players on the roster, 32 did not play against Baltimore, 19 of whom are projected starters.
Panthers QB Matt Corral leaves preseason loss with foot injury
Carolina Panthers rookie Matt Corral isn’t having a storybook beginning to his NFL career. And hopefully, this first chapter isn’t about to take a damaging turn. The 2022 third-round pick left Friday night’s loss to the New England Patriots after sustaining a foot injury. After the game, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Corral was stepped on and had been sent for x-rays.
Yardbarker
Video reveals cheap shot that led to one of the brawls between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers
One of the ugly brawls that broke out during joint practices between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots this week was sparked by a ruthless special teams hit, and a video has since surfaced of the cheap shot. Patriots players on Wednesday took exception to a hit from Panthers...
