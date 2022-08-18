ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Chiefs 24, Commanders 14: 3 Observations in Loss vs. Kansas City

The Washington Commanders entered Saturday's preseason contest with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for their first win with the new name and will leave Arrowhead Stadium still searching for it. While preseason performances can often be difficult to draw conclusions from, both the Commanders and Chiefs played their starters for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Hudson Card#Ohio State
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game

Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Tyler Shough named Texas Tech's starting quarterback

Texas Tech announced Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback Sunday via social media. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior competed with sophomore Donovan Smith and redshirt freshman Behren Morton for the starting gig all offseason. It's unclear as of now who the primary backup will be as head coach Joey McGuire said Smith and Morton will continue to compete for that spot.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Matt Corral leaves preseason loss with foot injury

Carolina Panthers rookie Matt Corral isn’t having a storybook beginning to his NFL career. And hopefully, this first chapter isn’t about to take a damaging turn. The 2022 third-round pick left Friday night’s loss to the New England Patriots after sustaining a foot injury. After the game, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Corral was stepped on and had been sent for x-rays.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy