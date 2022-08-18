ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

ScienceAlert

Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird

The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
SCIENCE
NPR

Do animals sweat? Here's a poem to answer that question

Humans are sweaty beasts, but it turns out many other animals have different ways to keep cool. Staff of the Maryland Zoo help explain how their residents regulate their temperatures. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Now a story about sweat, for summer is the time of year for perspiration, and NPR's...
ANIMALS
NPR

How to take better photos

Vacations are over before we know it. Thankfully, a really good photo can keep the memories alive. But if your photography skills need a little help, NPR's Life Kit has some tips on making sure the images you bring home are frameworthy. Here's Beck Harlan. BECK HARLAN, BYLINE: If you...
PHOTOGRAPHY
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
Grist

The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Scientists find potential ‘cure’ for baldness

A single chemical could be responsible for whether people go bald or not, a new study has found.In the UK, approximately two thirds of men will face male pattern baldness. The study says the discovery of the chemical could “not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing”.Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, found that a sole chemical is responsible for hair follicles dividing and dying.In the study published in the Biophysical Journal, study co-author Qixuan Wang said: “In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it.“In real life, our...
HAIR CARE
UPI News

Massive atlas moth found in the United States for the first time

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a massive moth spotted on a resident's garage was identified as the first atlas moth ever documented in the United States. The department said a University of Washington professor snapped photos when he spotted the gargantuan moth perched on...
AGRICULTURE
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
WILDLIFE
NPR

Few rules address extreme heat problem in prisons

There are few rules about heat in the nation's prison cells. As temperatures rise, advocates say the situation is becoming more and more dangerous. For correctional facilities that remain open, extreme heat is a major challenge. That's because many of these facilities are old and lack air conditioning, exposing prisoners to dangerous temperatures. Sarah Betancourt from member station WGBH tells us that with the exception of some county jails and federal medical units, there are few rules for maximum temperatures in cells.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Space.com

Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history

Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
ASTRONOMY
NPR

Encore: Classroom skeleton — whose bones are these?

Many high school science or art rooms have a human skeleton hanging next to a chalkboard or by a teacher's desk. And many of those skeletons - they're made with real bones. Reporter Elissa Nadworny of the NPR ed team had one in her high school in Erie, Pa., and a few years back, she set out to find out whose bones they were.
ERIE, PA
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Double Down

And it's time to play The Puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So, Will, we are wrapping up this two-week challenge. Remind us...
HOBBIES

