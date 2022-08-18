Read full article on original website
NPR
Authorities in Pakistan have filed terrorism charges against a former prime minister.
The prime minister is Imran Khan. He was ousted last spring in a no-confidence vote, and he has refused to accept his defeat. He gave a speech over the weekend criticizing police and a judge, and that is what has triggered the criminal charges. INSKEEP: NPR's Diaa Hadid is in...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Recent Twitter Video Reveals Russians Holding Alarming Graphic Photos, Begging the US & UK to Stop Sending Weapons to UA
In a recently posted video, Russian student activists banded together,. To protest the US and UK sending weapons to Ukraine's army, demanding an end to the supply of weapons helping Kyiv defend itself from Moscow's invasion."
NPR
News brief: Primary election are winding down, Imran Kahn, Russia car bomb
A special election for the House may give us clues to what's coming this fall. You may know the closely divided House and Senate are at stake. Republicans are favored to gain, as the party out of power often does, but they are feeling a little bit less optimistic these days. Last week, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged what the experts say - it's getting harder to see how his party captures the Senate. It's a little hard to hear this, but listen closely to this clip.
Ethiopia expects IMF visit in September - Finance Minister official
LONDON (Reuters) - Ethiopia expects an IMF mission to visit in September, following a visit by the Fund three months ago, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday, noting that an IMF program was necessary to restructure its debt.
NPR
How Palestinians view the militant groups that hold power in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip take stock of militant groups there - Hamas and Islamic Jihad - after another round of conflict with Israel. Let's head overseas now. After more violence in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians there are taking stock of the armed groups that hold so much sway over their lives. This month, Israel and Islamic Jihad traded fire for three days. Nearly 50 people died in Gaza. Militants and civilians, including some who Israel says were killed by Islamic Jihad rockets that went off course. But Hamas, the bigger party that actually governs Gaza, did not join in, and the fighting did not escalate further. NPR's Fatma Tanis talked with people in Gaza.
NPR
Kite fliers gathered in multiple cities in a show of solidarity with Afghanistan
People in more than 30 cities across the U.K., Europe and the U.S. participated in a kite festival to mark one year since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. In Afghanistan, kite flying is a recreational activity like it is in other countries, but there's more to it than letting your kite fly up high on a string. Kite fighting is popular, where multiple fliers using lines coated with extra-sharp material will try to cut each other's line. Flying kites was banned during the Taliban's previous time in control of the country.
NPR
Why women are dancing in solidarity with Finland's prime minister
People posting pictures and videos of themselves partying online has become a political statement for some women. In social media feeds, women are showing themselves dancing, singing or holding a drink to show their solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. She has been under public scrutiny after videos of her dancing and singing with friends circulated on the internet. Those videos were meant to be private, according to Marin.
NPR
Mexico shelters migrants from Latin America to Africa to the Middle East
NPR's A Martinez visits a shelter dedicated to serving Muslim migrants in Tijuana. It's the first of its kind in Mexico. The city of Tijuana has migrants from all over the world in its shelters, ranging from Central and South America to Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The shelters do the best they can with what they have, trying to accommodate all these different cultures. But for Muslim migrants and refugees wanting to adhere to their religious practices, being thrown together can make it tough to stay pious. So what options do they have in Tijuana? Well, up until late June, none - but now they have a place to stay.
NPR
People are paying to write messages on Ukrainian war weapons before use
As the war in Ukraine drags on, some of the volunteers seeking to support the country's military are struggling to raise money. So they're getting creative. Think crowdsourcing, memes and thank-you gifts. NPR's Tim Mak has more from Kyiv. TIM MAK, BYLINE: Three months into the war, the initial shock...
NPR
Evangelical Christian churches gain ground in majority Catholic Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: This is the Assembly of God Evangelical Church in Madureira, a working-class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. About 500 people - the men in suits and ties, the women in dresses - are packed in here for the Sunday night service.
NPR
Climate change and war are felt everywhere — including the Dijon mustard industry
France is running low on one of the most important ingredients in the pantry and condiments on the table, mustard. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley visited the city of - where else? - Dijon to find out why. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Mustard has been made for centuries in this corner of Burgundy...
NPR
Humanitarian groups prepare to send winter help to Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine stretches on, humanitarian aid groups are continuing their work. And while it's in the 80s today in Kyiv, winter is not too far off. Joining us now is Tamara Demuria, the chief humanitarian officer of Corus World Health International. Welcome. TAMARA DEMURIA: Thank you for...
NPR
New York art museums must now disclose if a piece was stolen by Nazis
Some pieces of art in New York's museums will be getting updated signage soon. Earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law that requires museums to disclose if a work of art was stolen by the Nazis. The law is part of a larger effort from the state to honor the memory of Holocaust survivors. Andrea Bayer is the deputy director for collections and administration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and joins us now. Welcome.
NPR
The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives
In 2020, when the pandemic spread, Anya Kamenetz was covering education for NPR News. Schools closed. Many shifted to remote learning for up to a year. Anya covered it all and now sums up what her reporting also showed in real time. Extended closings were a calamity for education. And she says they may not even have saved many lives.
Channel migrant crossings hit new 24-hour record: UK govt
The number of people crossing the Channel to the UK from northern France in small boats has hit a new high, the government in London said on Tuesday. Tensions have risen between London and Paris, with the UK government accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings.
NPR
A Kremlin-linked mercenary group is now openly recruiting for the war in Ukraine
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with mercenary expert Sean McFate about recent recruiting strategies by the Wagner Group due to Russian losses in Ukraine. The Wagner Group, a private mercenary firm widely believed to be linked to Russia's defense ministry, first rose to prominence back in 2014. They were fighting in Ukraine alongside pro-Russia separatists in Donbas in the east. Well, look at Ukraine today and you will find Wagner fighters in combat alongside official Russian forces. And while the Kremlin denies links to the group, they are now openly advertising in Russia for new recruits.
NPR
Life For Afghan Women And Girls Under Taliban Rule
One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the lives of women and girls have changed dramatically. Girls are no longer permitted to attend secondary school. Women are blocked from working in most sectors. And they are under orders to cover themselves in public. Rangina Hamidi was the acting...
New silo collapse in blast-ravaged Beirut port: AFP
Eight more grain silos at Beirut port toppled Tuesday, succumbing to damage from a devastating 2020 explosion in the third such collapse in a month, AFP correspondents reported. A cloud of dust rose over the port after the collapse, which brought down the last of the northern block of silos that was more heavily damaged in the blast and where a fire had been burning since last month.
