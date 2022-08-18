ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

NPR

Books We Love: Recommended reading for romance

NPR's Books We Love has reading recommendations from our staff and contributors. Today, we hear about three new romance novels: "An Arrow to the Moon," "Young Mungo" and "Ramon and Julieta." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. There is still plenty of time for summer loving and reading about it, too. If you're...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

What's that humming sound? In music, it's not to be ignored

TEDDY PENDERGRASS: (Humming). RASCOE: And let me tell you, can't nobody hum like Teddy Pendergrass. But it did get us to thinking about what other artists are great hummers. It's a challenge we put to music commentator Jacques Morel. He joins us now from Brooklyn. Jacques, welcome. JACQUES MOREL: Hey,...
MUSIC
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

This summer, NPR asked some of its staff and contributors a simple question - what are the best video games of 2022 so far? Now we've got their answers, so it's time to explore some of the favorite picks from epic blockbusters to indie games that might just win your heart. I'm Stephen Thompson. And today we are recommending some games we love on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
ASTRONOMY
NPR

Encore: Podcast investigates the early death of musician Chalino Sanchez

Some musicians become more famous for dying young. That's part of the story of Chalino Sanchez, but there's more to it. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the host of a podcast that explores that theme. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Many musicians became all the more famous after they died young, and...
MUSIC
NPR

Author weaves family history with fiction in debut novel

In Belinda Huijuan Tang's debut novel, A Map For the Missing, readers can find parallels between Tang's personal history and her fiction. The book touches on family mystery, personal identity and connections between the end of China's Cultural Revolution in the 1970s up through the1990s. While talking with NPR's Ari Shapiro, Tang shares why she chose this moment in Chinese history for her novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

What happens to sweat in outer space (Hint: There's no gravity to help it drip away)

Humans' ability to sweat is useful on Earth — but when people go up into space, they find that perspiring in zero gravity presents some unique challenges. This summer, we have been examining sweat in a series of stories on all aspects of perspiration. Today we are leaving the planet to ponder sweating in space because, as NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports, sweat is a big deal for space travelers.
SCIENCE
NPR

A French island's summer regatta is back in full this year

The Atlantic coast of France is known for great sailing. Now, COVID had put a damper on traditional summer regattas these last two years. They were hugely scaled back. But this year, the sailboat races are back in full. Lucky Eleanor Beardsley sends this postcard from the island of Noirmoutier.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
NPR

Evangelical Christian churches gain ground in majority Catholic Brazil

UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: This is the Assembly of God Evangelical Church in Madureira, a working-class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. About 500 people - the men in suits and ties, the women in dresses - are packed in here for the Sunday night service.
WORLD
NPR

Back-to-school stress is amplified by inflation affecting the cost of supplies

For millions of children across America, August means back to school. And for families, that also means getting new school supplies - notebooks, backpacks, calculators - all of these expenses can add up. And with household budgets already stretched by high inflation, back-to-school shopping can be a struggle. One of those parents trying to manage all these costs is Tomicia Gray. She's a mother of two students and joins us now from Charlotte, NC. Welcome.
BUSINESS
NPR

Why women are dancing in solidarity with Finland's prime minister

People posting pictures and videos of themselves partying online has become a political statement for some women. In social media feeds, women are showing themselves dancing, singing or holding a drink to show their solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. She has been under public scrutiny after videos of her dancing and singing with friends circulated on the internet. Those videos were meant to be private, according to Marin.
EUROPE
NPR

Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION.
EARTH SCIENCE
NPR

People are paying to write messages on Ukrainian war weapons before use

As the war in Ukraine drags on, some of the volunteers seeking to support the country's military are struggling to raise money. So they're getting creative. Think crowdsourcing, memes and thank-you gifts. NPR's Tim Mak has more from Kyiv. TIM MAK, BYLINE: Three months into the war, the initial shock...
ADVOCACY

