NPR
Books We Love: Recommended reading for romance
NPR's Books We Love has reading recommendations from our staff and contributors. Today, we hear about three new romance novels: "An Arrow to the Moon," "Young Mungo" and "Ramon and Julieta." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. There is still plenty of time for summer loving and reading about it, too. If you're...
NPR
What's that humming sound? In music, it's not to be ignored
TEDDY PENDERGRASS: (Humming). RASCOE: And let me tell you, can't nobody hum like Teddy Pendergrass. But it did get us to thinking about what other artists are great hummers. It's a challenge we put to music commentator Jacques Morel. He joins us now from Brooklyn. Jacques, welcome. JACQUES MOREL: Hey,...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
This summer, NPR asked some of its staff and contributors a simple question - what are the best video games of 2022 so far? Now we've got their answers, so it's time to explore some of the favorite picks from epic blockbusters to indie games that might just win your heart. I'm Stephen Thompson. And today we are recommending some games we love on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR
A new exhibit in LA explores the complicated history of Black Cinema
The Academy Museum in Los Angeles is celebrating key moments in Black cinema from the 1890s to the 1970s, like Hattie McDaniel's acceptance speech at the 1940 Oscars. (SOUNDBITE OF TELECAST OF 12TH ACADEMY AWARDS) HATTIE MCDANIEL: I sincerely hope I shall always be a credit to my race and...
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
NPR
A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing
Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. Doing only assigned tasks. Spending more time with family. These are some practices in the workplace trend of "quiet quitting" — which some experts say is a misnomer. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. sharp, doing your assigned tasks...
NPR
Encore: Podcast investigates the early death of musician Chalino Sanchez
Some musicians become more famous for dying young. That's part of the story of Chalino Sanchez, but there's more to it. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the host of a podcast that explores that theme. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Many musicians became all the more famous after they died young, and...
NPR
Author weaves family history with fiction in debut novel
In Belinda Huijuan Tang's debut novel, A Map For the Missing, readers can find parallels between Tang's personal history and her fiction. The book touches on family mystery, personal identity and connections between the end of China's Cultural Revolution in the 1970s up through the1990s. While talking with NPR's Ari Shapiro, Tang shares why she chose this moment in Chinese history for her novel.
NPR
What happens to sweat in outer space (Hint: There's no gravity to help it drip away)
Humans' ability to sweat is useful on Earth — but when people go up into space, they find that perspiring in zero gravity presents some unique challenges. This summer, we have been examining sweat in a series of stories on all aspects of perspiration. Today we are leaving the planet to ponder sweating in space because, as NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports, sweat is a big deal for space travelers.
NPR
Climate change and war are felt everywhere — including the Dijon mustard industry
France is running low on one of the most important ingredients in the pantry and condiments on the table, mustard. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley visited the city of - where else? - Dijon to find out why. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Mustard has been made for centuries in this corner of Burgundy...
NPR
A French island's summer regatta is back in full this year
The Atlantic coast of France is known for great sailing. Now, COVID had put a damper on traditional summer regattas these last two years. They were hugely scaled back. But this year, the sailboat races are back in full. Lucky Eleanor Beardsley sends this postcard from the island of Noirmoutier.
NPR
Dr. Anna DeForest draws from her profession to write on sickness, healing and loss
ANNA DEFOREST: (Reading) All this happened more or less. I've seen a beating heart in a wide-open chest. This place has been a miracle land. No one even dies until we let them. RASCOE: That's Anna DeForest with a line from her new novel, her first, called "A History Of...
NPR
The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives
Extended school closings during the pandemic were a calamity for education. NPR's Anya Kamenetz writes about how COVID changed children's lives in her new book: The Stolen Year. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In 2020, when the pandemic spread, Anya Kamenetz was covering education for NPR News. Schools closed. Many shifted to...
NPR
Evangelical Christian churches gain ground in majority Catholic Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CHOIR: (Singing in non-English language). JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: This is the Assembly of God Evangelical Church in Madureira, a working-class neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. About 500 people - the men in suits and ties, the women in dresses - are packed in here for the Sunday night service.
NPR
Back-to-school stress is amplified by inflation affecting the cost of supplies
For millions of children across America, August means back to school. And for families, that also means getting new school supplies - notebooks, backpacks, calculators - all of these expenses can add up. And with household budgets already stretched by high inflation, back-to-school shopping can be a struggle. One of those parents trying to manage all these costs is Tomicia Gray. She's a mother of two students and joins us now from Charlotte, NC. Welcome.
NPR
Why women are dancing in solidarity with Finland's prime minister
People posting pictures and videos of themselves partying online has become a political statement for some women. In social media feeds, women are showing themselves dancing, singing or holding a drink to show their solidarity with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. She has been under public scrutiny after videos of her dancing and singing with friends circulated on the internet. Those videos were meant to be private, according to Marin.
NPR
Encore: Composer John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma assemble 'A Gathering of Friends'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with renowned composer and conductor John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma about their collaborative album, A Gathering of Friends. It celebrates Williams' 90th birthday. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. John Williams has written so many of the movie scores that have gotten stuck in your head...
NPR
Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Climate change is lowering water levels around the world and revealing some surprising archaeological treasures. When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 B.C. emerged. What's being called the Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s, resurfacing just a few times since then. Archaeologists are now rushing in to get a look before it vanishes again. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
People are paying to write messages on Ukrainian war weapons before use
As the war in Ukraine drags on, some of the volunteers seeking to support the country's military are struggling to raise money. So they're getting creative. Think crowdsourcing, memes and thank-you gifts. NPR's Tim Mak has more from Kyiv. TIM MAK, BYLINE: Three months into the war, the initial shock...
NPR
Australian site challenged Fox's Lachlan Murdoch to sue after he accused it of libel
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch threatened to sue Australian news site Crikey for defamation. Crikey says bring it on, though Australian libel laws make such cases much tougher for media companies to win. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Go ahead and sue us. That's the defiant message from a small Australian news site...
