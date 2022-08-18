A University of Iowa student is in custody after allegedly leading an overnight police chase through downtown Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they observed a 2014 Volkswagen Passat squeal its tires as it turned from westbound Washington Street to northbound Clinton Street just after 1am Friday. The car reportedly fishtailed near several pedestrians, then sped up Clinton Street before turning westbound the wrong way on Jefferson Street. The car reached speeds of over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit as police pursued with their lights and siren activated.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO