Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas' already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like...
spotonidaho.com
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state's constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand...
spotonidaho.com
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Geballe, Kiely Westhoff and Samantha Beech, CNN Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Comments / 0