WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
foodanddine.com
Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”
Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
wymt.com
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
WLKY.com
Pleasure Ridge Park residents shocked, angry after hate propaganda messages appear on driveways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in one Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood were left shocked and angry after hate propaganda messages were left on driveways over the weekend. Jon Melton and his boyfriend Braydon Turner have been living on Nigel Drive in PRP for some time and described their neighbors as nothing but nice.
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
KCRG.com
Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe
(KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. KTIV’s full update can be found here. (KTIV) - Police say Mariam “Star” Lint, of Milford, Iowa, has been missing for 13 days, after she...
wdrb.com
Man shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning, dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a man was shot several times on West Broadway Sunday morning. The man was taken to University Hospital, but died from his injuries. LMPD said it happened at 10:30 a.m. on West Broadway near Heck's Lane and 37th Street. LMPD blocked off...
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
WLKY.com
Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was pulled Friday from the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. MetroSafe said the body was found along River Road near 6th Street, which is under Interstate 64 near the Muhammad Ali Center. Louisville Fire & Rescue retrieved the body of an adult female from...
wdrb.com
‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bright green, heavily modified Chevy S-10 rolled off the trailer and onto a desolate, two-lane road in a rural area south of Louisville. Its driver — a local man named Dennis — donned a NASCAR-style safety suit and helmet before bringing the souped-up truck to a roaring 90 mph.
What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults. Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.
WLKY.com
Human remains found in wooded area in Butchertown
A body has been found that may be that of a Louisville man who has been missing for seven weeks, according to friends and family who are close to the man. Late Sunday morning, loved ones of 37-year-old David Floyd found what they believe to be his remains in a wooded area near Lynn Family Stadium.
WLKY.com
Missing for 7 weeks, Louisville family suspects foul play in man's disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven weeks after she last spoke to her son, Clarice Kilgore breaks into tears, admitting, "It's hard getting up in the mornings. My husband has to get me up off the couch at night because he's constantly on my mind, all day and all night." Kilgore...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
wdrb.com
Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
