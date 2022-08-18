ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

foodanddine.com

Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”

Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KCRG.com

Northwest Iowa woman missing after entering Orlando Airport found safe

(KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa woman has been found, after she disappeared 14 days ago, after a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Louisville, Kentucky. KTIV’s full update can be found here. (KTIV) - Police say Mariam “Star” Lint, of Milford, Iowa, has been missing for 13 days, after she...
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Human remains found in wooded area in Butchertown

A body has been found that may be that of a Louisville man who has been missing for seven weeks, according to friends and family who are close to the man. Late Sunday morning, loved ones of 37-year-old David Floyd found what they believe to be his remains in a wooded area near Lynn Family Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Death investigation underway after body found in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after human remains found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
