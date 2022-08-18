ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are very few of the old Louisiana dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live cajun and zydeco music. La Poussiere dance hall in...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Chandler Fields named QB1 for Louisiana

Michael Desormeaux has officially named his guy. Chandler Fields has been named the starting quarterback for the Ragin Cajuns, beating out Ben Wooldridge in one of the closest quarterback races that Cajun fans have seen in a while. The New Orleans native will finally get his opportunity to lead Louisiana’s offense after being mentored by Levi Lewis.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

3 BIG THINGS: Louisiana Football Scrimmage #2

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns football held their final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and there were a lot of positives to take away. From the QB competition getting decided to the defense flying around the field, Michael Desormeaux has to be pleased with the way his team looked inside the Moncla Indoor Practice Facility. However, he said there’s still a lot to clean up.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
JENNINGS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

