Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are very few of the old Louisiana dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live cajun and zydeco music. La Poussiere dance hall in...
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Family of Late Seacor Power Crewmember Dylan Daspit Give Touching Tribute at Delcambre Shrimp Festival [Video]
The Delcambre Shrimp Festival took place this weekend on the banks of the Delcambre Canal. While the music was great, it was one moment in between songs that stole the show.
Jordan World Circus Coming to Crowley Rice Arena Sept 8
It's probably been quite some time since you've brought the kids to the circus, right? Well, it's time to fix all that because the Jordan World Circus is coming to Crowley!. The Jordan World Circus will be making a stop Thursday, September 8 at the Crowley Rice Arena. Two shows...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one.
Which Restaurants Best Represent Lafayette?
Some of the best food in the world can be found in Lafayette Parish. Whether it's award-winning seafood, award-winning boudin, award-winning doughnuts - well, you get the point. We have so many restaurants who excel at their craft.
1037thegame.com
Chandler Fields named QB1 for Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux has officially named his guy. Chandler Fields has been named the starting quarterback for the Ragin Cajuns, beating out Ben Wooldridge in one of the closest quarterback races that Cajun fans have seen in a while. The New Orleans native will finally get his opportunity to lead Louisiana’s offense after being mentored by Levi Lewis.
1037thegame.com
3 BIG THINGS: Louisiana Football Scrimmage #2
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns football held their final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and there were a lot of positives to take away. From the QB competition getting decided to the defense flying around the field, Michael Desormeaux has to be pleased with the way his team looked inside the Moncla Indoor Practice Facility. However, he said there’s still a lot to clean up.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Witnesses recall the shooting in Mall of Acadiana
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Lafayette woman shot four times at friends home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends
Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.
Animal shelter in Lafayette accepting more animals and waiving adoption fees
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is joining NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” campaign.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Iberia Parish teen has returned home
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is asking for public assistance in locating a runaway teen.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
Progress On The Monroe, A 70-unit Apartment Development Near Downtown Lafayette
Starting construction back in early 2022, the new 70-unit apartment building, called The Monroe, is being constructed at 339 Monroe Street, just off of W. 2nd Street, next door to The Studios at LWG. The Monroe’s amenities will include a private swimming pool, fitness space, outdoor grilling space, a dog-washing...
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
Comments / 0