Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO