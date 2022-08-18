After working through a variety of property and title issues for more than a year, The Taverna Collection, an entity managed by GianMarco Taverna, purchased the Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles location at 8301 NW 7 Ave. in Miami (pictured above) from TAM Investment Properties, LLC, Both the dealership and property were owned and operated by Ted Vernon. The properties consist of approximately 38,961 square feet of buildings and a total of 3.53 acres of land. The transaction closed at $6,500,000. Xavier Cossard PA assisted in the sale. In a separate transaction. Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles will be relocating to Greater Orlando in the near future and the purchase will complete its 1031 exchange. This subsequent transaction, which was facilitated by SperryCGA/Flint Brokers, an affiliate office, closed on August 2.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO