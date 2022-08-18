Read full article on original website
Miller Construction Begins Work On 200,000-SF Industrial Warehouse In Fort Lauderdale
Miller Construction Company has begun site work on a 199,643-square-foot warehouse for Seagis Property Group just outside Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades. The building will serve the area’s growing distribution needs with convenient import and export capabilities. Located at 1700 Eller Drive in Hollywood, the warehouse provides future distribution,...
CBRE Arranges Office Leases For Two New-To-Market Tenants
CBRE has facilitated over 19,000 square feet of new office leases at The Four Seasons Hotel and Tower, a 70-story, 1.5 million square-foot, mixed-use high-rise located in Miami’s Brickell Financial District, including Silicon Valley Bank and MFS Investment Management. These leases bring the office portion to full occupancy. CBRE...
Colliers Brokers 34,500-SF Health Club Lease
Amped Fitness added Plantation Marketplace to its 11 locations as it looks to continue its aggressive expansion plan in the Florida market. Having opened three new locations earlier this year, Altamonte Springs, Doral, and Fort Myers, the fitness innovator plans to occupy its new Plantation space by November of this year and add another 5 locations within the next 12 months.
Sperry CGA | RJ Realty’s Ron Osborne Closes Three Automotive Property Transactions Valued At $13.5 Million
After working through a variety of property and title issues for more than a year, The Taverna Collection, an entity managed by GianMarco Taverna, purchased the Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles location at 8301 NW 7 Ave. in Miami (pictured above) from TAM Investment Properties, LLC, Both the dealership and property were owned and operated by Ted Vernon. The properties consist of approximately 38,961 square feet of buildings and a total of 3.53 acres of land. The transaction closed at $6,500,000. Xavier Cossard PA assisted in the sale. In a separate transaction. Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles will be relocating to Greater Orlando in the near future and the purchase will complete its 1031 exchange. This subsequent transaction, which was facilitated by SperryCGA/Flint Brokers, an affiliate office, closed on August 2.
