The developer behind The Terrace — the largest housing development to come to Washington since 2018 — received the green light from the Washington City Council last Monday to proceed with its plans for a 310-unit apartment complex. The development, which is being constructed on the southside of Highway 100, will feature 15 multi-story apartment buildings and will help the city diversify its housing needs.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO