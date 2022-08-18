Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
WINGS picks Blankenship, Kelch and Tobben for induction into Hall of Honor
The WINGS Foundation, Washington Investment in Great Schools, has announced its 2022 Hall of Honor inductees, which recognizes alumni, former educators and community contributors to the Washington School District. This year’s honorees are Erin Blankenship for the alumni award, Bridgette Kelch for the community contributor award, and the late Larry...
Washington Missourian
Washington pool attendance takes a dive in ’22
The new pool last year attracted record crowds while record heat this pool season hurt attendance. “It was rainy early in the year and then got really hot for part of the summer,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks and Recreation Director.
Washington Missourian
Three August rains give month wet start
It’s rained just three times so far in August. But those three events have pushed August rainfall over the Washington monthly average for August.
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller named state’s dental director
Recently retired Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller is taking on a statewide leadership role in dentistry. After 29 years in the field, also working in Sullivan and Eureka, Miller will now work full time as Missouri state dental director.
Washington Missourian
Union eyeing partnership with East Central College on electric vehicle chargers
Union is considering partnering with East Central College on electric vehicle charging stations. The two-unit charging station would be the latest recent partnership between the two. The city has worked with ECC on improvements at the roundabout at the entrance to the college and ECC has hosted the Union Farmers’ Market this summer, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Aug. 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
Washington Missourian
11th annual Foodstock set for Aug. 27
Foodstock — Washington’s annual downtown music festival benefiting local food pantries — returns for its 11th year on Aug. 27. Area bands will perform from 5-10 p.m. while volunteers accept donations of cash or food to support four local food pantries: Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peters Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church.
Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: "Backpacking Basics" at Shaw Nature Reserve
Nine people attended an hour and 40 minute discussion called "Backpacking Basics" Saturday at Shaw Nature Reserve in Villa Ridge. Attendees learned from Kayla Rosen with the Missouri Department of Conservation about what to pack on backpacking trips of various lengths, from one to two nights up to five nights or more, in which a backpack holding more than 80 liters is advised.
Washington Missourian
Dairy Delight serves up new owners
Dairy Delight, Washington’s home of the “Gooey Burger,” has new ownership. Dan and Sue Arcobasso sold the business to their nephew Terrill Struttmann and his son Peyton Struttmann. The Struttmanns have been operating the business since July 1.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue
Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man dies in crash on Hwy. 185
A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16. David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.
Washington Missourian
Public input requested for Connected 2050 proposal
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments is seeking input from St. Louis area residents, including those from Franklin County, on what the region’s transportation network will look like in the coming years. The council released a virtual open house where residents can read about a few topics related to...
Washington Missourian
Axe Depot to open in 2023 after council agrees to spend $495K on renovating historic freight depot
Just as the sharp-edge of ax blade splits a tree stump, a proposal to redevelop the historic freight depot into an ax-throwing venue nearly evenly split members of the Washington City Council last Monday evening. At the meeting, members voted 5-3 to spend $496,500 to renovate the freight depot to...
Washington Missourian
County looking at changes to suspended license cases
Franklin County’s municipal court could soon be hearing cases on revoked and suspended driver’s licenses. Such cases are now heard in Franklin County Circuit Court, with people accused of driving with a revoked or suspended license facing state charges.
Washington Missourian
City approves 310 new apartments, approve annexation request and sale of city-owned property
The developer behind The Terrace — the largest housing development to come to Washington since 2018 — received the green light from the Washington City Council last Monday to proceed with its plans for a 310-unit apartment complex. The development, which is being constructed on the southside of Highway 100, will feature 15 multi-story apartment buildings and will help the city diversify its housing needs.
