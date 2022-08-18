Read full article on original website
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball Clubs
Over the past few years, the number of baseball clubs in the St. Louis/St. Charles metro area has steadily increased and so has the competition for players. Migration of players from American Legion baseball to clubs is having a growing negative impact on American Legion baseball.
Washington Missourian
WINGS picks Blankenship, Kelch and Tobben for induction into Hall of Honor
The WINGS Foundation, Washington Investment in Great Schools, has announced its 2022 Hall of Honor inductees, which recognizes alumni, former educators and community contributors to the Washington School District. This year’s honorees are Erin Blankenship for the alumni award, Bridgette Kelch for the community contributor award, and the late Larry...
Washington Missourian
11th annual Foodstock set for Aug. 27
Foodstock — Washington’s annual downtown music festival benefiting local food pantries — returns for its 11th year on Aug. 27. Area bands will perform from 5-10 p.m. while volunteers accept donations of cash or food to support four local food pantries: Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peters Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church.
Washington Missourian
Washington pool attendance takes a dive in ’22
The new pool last year attracted record crowds while record heat this pool season hurt attendance. “It was rainy early in the year and then got really hot for part of the summer,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks and Recreation Director.
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller named state’s dental director
Recently retired Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller is taking on a statewide leadership role in dentistry. After 29 years in the field, also working in Sullivan and Eureka, Miller will now work full time as Missouri state dental director.
Washington Missourian
Three August rains give month wet start
It’s rained just three times so far in August. But those three events have pushed August rainfall over the Washington monthly average for August.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after big win
Hours after winning the St. Jude Dream Home drawing, John and Jenna Huntebrinker took a tour of their new home.
Washington Missourian
Union eyeing partnership with East Central College on electric vehicle chargers
Union is considering partnering with East Central College on electric vehicle charging stations. The two-unit charging station would be the latest recent partnership between the two. The city has worked with ECC on improvements at the roundabout at the entrance to the college and ECC has hosted the Union Farmers’ Market this summer, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Aug. 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
kfmo.com
Bismarck Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 55 year old Glenn F. Sears, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle accident with a pick up Saturday afternoon in St. Francois County. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Sears was headed north on Route B, north of Loughboro Road, at 2:10 pm, when his truck ran off the left side of the road, rolled over, and smashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Sears was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue
Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
Kait 8
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident
A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
photonews247.com
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
