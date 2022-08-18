ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

WINGS picks Blankenship, Kelch and Tobben for induction into Hall of Honor

The WINGS Foundation, Washington Investment in Great Schools, has announced its 2022 Hall of Honor inductees, which recognizes alumni, former educators and community contributors to the Washington School District. This year’s honorees are Erin Blankenship for the alumni award, Bridgette Kelch for the community contributor award, and the late Larry...
Washington Missourian

11th annual Foodstock set for Aug. 27

Foodstock — Washington’s annual downtown music festival benefiting local food pantries — returns for its 11th year on Aug. 27. Area bands will perform from 5-10 p.m. while volunteers accept donations of cash or food to support four local food pantries: Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peters Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church.
Washington Missourian

Washington pool attendance takes a dive in ’22

The new pool last year attracted record crowds while record heat this pool season hurt attendance. “It was rainy early in the year and then got really hot for part of the summer,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks and Recreation Director.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union, MO
Sports
City
Union, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Washington Missourian

Three August rains give month wet start

It’s rained just three times so far in August. But those three events have pushed August rainfall over the Washington monthly average for August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wildcats
Washington Missourian

Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman

A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
FOX 2

Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally

Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
Washington Missourian

Union eyeing partnership with East Central College on electric vehicle chargers

Union is considering partnering with East Central College on electric vehicle charging stations. The two-unit charging station would be the latest recent partnership between the two. The city has worked with ECC on improvements at the roundabout at the entrance to the college and ECC has hosted the Union Farmers’ Market this summer, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Aug. 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
kfmo.com

Bismarck Man Injured in Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 55 year old Glenn F. Sears, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle accident with a pick up Saturday afternoon in St. Francois County. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Sears was headed north on Route B, north of Loughboro Road, at 2:10 pm, when his truck ran off the left side of the road, rolled over, and smashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Sears was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue

Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill man killed in boating accident

A Byrnes Mill man was killed Saturday, Aug. 20, in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in which three others were injured. The driver of the boat was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The Highway Patrol reported that a...
photonews247.com

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
myleaderpaper.com

Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67

Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...

Comments / 0

Community Policy