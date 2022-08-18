(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 55 year old Glenn F. Sears, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle accident with a pick up Saturday afternoon in St. Francois County. Reports from the Highway Patrol indicate Sears was headed north on Route B, north of Loughboro Road, at 2:10 pm, when his truck ran off the left side of the road, rolled over, and smashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Sears was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.

