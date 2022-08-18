Read full article on original website
Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin Frontcourt 'Considered Unappealing' to NYK
The New York Knicks reportedly find building around a frontcourt of Julius Randle and Obi Toppin "unappealing" as they seek to add the latter to Donovan Mitchell trade packages. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Knicks management feels it'll struggle to find the "right roster equilibrium" with Randle...
Bulls' Andre Drummond: 'I'll Go Down as the Best Rebounder Ever—If Not Already'
In Andre Drummond's eyes, there has never been a better rebounder in NBA history than, well, Andre Drummond. "I think I'm already there," the Chicago Bulls big man said, per Mike Anthony of CT Insider. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever—if not already."
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks, Jazz at Stalemate Over Unprotected Draft Picks
The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have reportedly reached a roadblock in negotiations over a trade for star point guard Donovan Mitchell. Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed the one issue that has slowed the trade discussions between the two teams. "According to sources, Jazz president Danny...
NBA Rumors: Bucks, Nuggets Contacted Nets About Kevin Durant Following Trade Request
The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets were among the many teams to call the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Both teams wanted to "gauge the price tag" on the 12-time All-Star in June and early July, but Charania noted that "none of those conversations gained much traction."
The Most Important Player Improvement for Every NBA Team In 2022-23
The 2022-23 NBA season is just around the corner. At this point, several teams have an optimistic view of their upcoming campaign. Each team will need someone to step up and help keep the good times going, even the reigning champions Golden State Warriors. Sometimes it will be a young player. Sometimes it might be a role player taking a leap forward, or even a multi-time All-Star changing their game.
Ranking the 10 Most Underrated Moves of the NBA Offseason
Between Rudy Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dejounte Murray joining the Atlanta Hawks and players such as Bradley Beal, James Harden, Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton and Kyrie Irving returning to their respective teams, there's been plenty of big news swirling around the NBA this summer. As a result, many...
Kevin Durant to 'Move Forward' with Steve Nash, Sean Marks, Nets After Trade Request
After months of trade talks, Kevin Durant will now stay with the Brooklyn Nets after meeting with governors Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash:. It's a significant change after Durant initially requested a trade in June. The 12-time All-Star had met with...
Andre Iguodala Defends NBA's 82-Game Schedule: 'You Have to Carry on That Tradition'
Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala said the league should never reduce its 82-game regular-season schedule. Iguodala argued Friday on the Point Forward podcast (via Lee Tran of Fadeaway World) being able to survive the grind of an entire campaign is part of the challenge that separates players at basketball's highest level:
Nets' Updated 2023 NBA Championship Odds After Kevin Durant Withdraws Trade Request
You might have missed the boat to bet the under on the Brooklyn Nets. General manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday the uncertainty around Kevin Durant's future has been resolved:. With Durant now staying in Brooklyn, the Nets are +750 at FanDuel to win the 2023 NBA championship. The Boston Celtics...
Kevin Durant Tweets '#BLAMEKD' After Pat Beverley Says Trade Saga Froze Free Agency
If Patrick Beverley needed to find extra motivation to increase his intensity level on the court, Kevin Durant appears to have provided it for him. After the Brooklyn Nets announced Durant has agreed to rescind his trade request to remain with the club, Beverley tweeted about how free agents who have been looking for a new home have essentially been held up for two months while this situation worked itself out.
Saints' Michael Thomas Dealing with Hamstring Injury, HC Dennis Allen Says
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Sunday. Thomas has not appeared in either of the team's first two preseason games, and his status for the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday is unclear.
'I'm Disgusted!': Stephen A Smith Rant Takes Aim at Knicks Management
Smith went political to describe the reclusive New York front office.
Heat's Top Trade, Free-Agent Targets After Kevin Durant Agrees to Remain with Nets
The Miami Heat must look in a new direction after Kevin Durant agreed to "move forward" with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Miami had been one of the "most serious threats" to land Durant along with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics following the superstar's trade request in June, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Heat had been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price, however, and the window to acquire the four-time scoring champion has apparently closed.
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Denies 'False Story' He Donated Blood to COVID Patients
NBA legend Magic Johnson, who has HIV, confirmed a recent story suggesting he donated blood to COVID-19 patients is "false." Sophia Tulp of the Associated Press reported Monday a picture of Johnson having blood drawn from a 2012 documentary was taken out of context and repackaged by a satire account to suggest it was a blood donation, which then went viral.
NBA 2K23 Introduces New WNBA Features for 'The W' on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
2K Sports is continuing to widen the WNBA's footprint in NBA 2K23, announcing Tuesday the updates it made to The W for the upcoming New Gen versions of game. The All-Star Game and Commissioner's Cup will both be featured in The W's MyPLAYER mode. To the delight of WNBA fans...
Bryce James, Son of LeBron, Announces He Received CBB Scholarship Offer from Duquesne
Bryce James, the 15-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced Sunday he received his first Division I college basketball scholarship offer from Duquesne. Bryce James announces he's gotten his first D1 offer 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/brhoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brhoops</a> <br><br>(via _justbryce/IG) <a href="https://t.co/8lef7P6k4f">pic.twitter.com/8lef7P6k4f</a>. James, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, is...
Giants' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
The 2022 season is likely to be a transitional year for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll took over as head coach early this offseason—with Joe Schoen as general manager—but many of the core roster pieces remain. However, the futures of players such as quarterback Daniel Jones and...
Celtics Rumors: 'No Long-Term Concern' About Robert Williams' Knee Injury
While Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III battled a knee injury during the team's run to the NBA Finals, he is reportedly on track to be healthy at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. According to Brian Robb of Mass Live: "There is no long-term concern about his knee...
B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Where Should Patrick Kane Be Traded To?
Patrick Kane in another NHL uniform. The thought of the future Hall of Famer playing for a team other than the Blackhawks would have seemed inconceivable during the team's Cup runs last decade. But with GM Kyle Davidson deciding to rebuild Chicago's roster and with the 33-year-old Kane having just one year left on his contract, the winger's time in the Windy City may be running short.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Made It Clear' They Plan to Keep PG Amid Lakers Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "made clear to interested teams" that they don't plan to trade point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Irving, who's been heavily linked to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the Nets' front office throughout the offseason.
