Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Search for Kiely Rodni: Body Found in Reservoir Believed to Be Missing Teen
A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been...
NBC Connecticut
‘His Brain is Broken': Defense of Parkland School Shooter Begins
A dozen Broward jurors and 10 alternates got a preview Monday of what’s to come in the defense of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For nearly 90 minutes, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill’s opening statement focused on his life story and all those who failed him. She paraphrased an Irish poet who said the beginning holds the clues to what follows.
NBC Connecticut
The 7 Worst States to Retire—and None of Them Are New York
It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
NBC Connecticut
CT DOL Issues Warning About New Text Scam
The Connecticut Department of Labor is issuing a warning about a new text scam targeting people collecting unemployment. According to the CT DOL, the text scam tells filers to verify their identity in order to process their unemployment payment. The text appears to be a message from ReEmployCT, but sends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Former Janitor Becomes California School's New Principal
From student to janitor to principal, a California school district has a new leader in charge. Mike Huss has taken the reigns at Ione Elementary School, located about an hour outside Sacramento. After graduating high school, he became the school's janitor, but said he could never see himself with a career in education, according to reporting from NBC-affiliate KCRA.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Who Qualifies for the State's New $70 Million Career Training Program?
There's a new $70 million career training program in Connecticut. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) joins Mike Hydeck to explain who qualifies for the program and how the grant money will be awarded. Mike Hydeck: About 67,000 people are unemployed in Connecticut right now. And there are 100,000 job openings....
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week: What's Discounted, What's Not
Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week is here. It started on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. Business Aug 17. back-to-school Aug 17. Business Aug 16. What is tax-exempt during...
NBC Connecticut
$100,000 and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, but two tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won big. There was one $100,000 winner and there was one $50,000 winner. The winning numbers were 5-9-11-16-66 and the Powerball was 7. Both winning Connecticut tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball....
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Tracking a Much Needed Rain
NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking moderate to heavy periods of rain moving throughout the state. The heaviest rain will move through the state during the afternoon hours. In total parts of the state could see close to an inch of rain. Another round of rain showers and thunderstorm activity is...
Comments / 0