Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
kanecountyconnects.com
Aurora District 131 Breaks Ground on Resilience Education Center
The oldest public school district in Illinois has broken ground on its newest education center. Approved by the Aurora City Council, East Aurora Unit District 131 is building a new education hub at the site of its former administrative center at 417 Fifth St. on Aurora's East Side. The new,...
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
wjol.com
Project to Bring Lake Michigan to Will County has a Name
Leaders of the six municipalities involved with the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (left to right Crest Hill Mayor Raymond Soliman, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold, Minooka President Rick Offerman, Channahon Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher, and Romeoville Mayor John Noak) The Will County communities...
959theriver.com
Joliet AND Aurora Get Millions from State to Improve Downtown Areas
Things are looking up for the downtown areas of our area’s two largest towns. Both Aurora and Joliet announced this week millions in grant money from the state’s Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program to improve and beautify their respective downtown areas!. In Joliet, a park...
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal
ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal.
Rose Garden Cafe Replacing Sweet Baby Ray’s in Elk Grove Village
Construction could begin around Fall 2023, possibly Spring 2024
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Illinois
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Illinois. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Prairie State is known for its diverse range of options.
Blues Brothers fans pack Old Joliet Prison for first annual convention
JOLIET, Ill. - Thousands of Blues Brothers fans converged upon the Old Joliet Prison Friday night for the first annual Blues Brothers Con. Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi — standing in for his late brother John — will perform as the Blues Brothers to kick off the festival.
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden welcomed home from rehab by hundreds along route
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
Officer shoots Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation.
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
CBS News
1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
hoiabc.com
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
wjol.com
State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
