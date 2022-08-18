ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

Aurora District 131 Breaks Ground on Resilience Education Center

The oldest public school district in Illinois has broken ground on its newest education center. Approved by the Aurora City Council, East Aurora Unit District 131 is building a new education hub at the site of its former administrative center at 417 Fifth St. on Aurora's East Side. The new,...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Project to Bring Lake Michigan to Will County has a Name

Leaders of the six municipalities involved with the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (left to right Crest Hill Mayor Raymond Soliman, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold, Minooka President Rick Offerman, Channahon Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher, and Romeoville Mayor John Noak) The Will County communities...
WILL COUNTY, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Education
959theriver.com

Joliet AND Aurora Get Millions from State to Improve Downtown Areas

Things are looking up for the downtown areas of our area’s two largest towns. Both Aurora and Joliet announced this week millions in grant money from the state’s Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program to improve and beautify their respective downtown areas!. In Joliet, a park...
AURORA, IL
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
hoiabc.com

Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
BRADLEY, IL
wjol.com

State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Convicted Felon Angelo Ristick Sentenced to 24 Years in IDOC for Home Invasion and 11 Years for Residential Burglary

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces convicted felon, Angelo Ristick pleaded guilty today to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X felony and one count of Residential Burglary, a Class 1 felony. Judge Cornelius sentenced Ristick to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Home Invasion and 11 years for Residential Burglary. Ristick who is known to go by multiple aliases, has been in custody since March 21, 2019, and will serve concurrent sentences on both cases.
WILL COUNTY, IL

