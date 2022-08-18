Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Review
The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus (starts at $89.99 for 500GB; $1,499.99 for 8TB as tested) combines good speed and durability with massive capacity in an internal solid-state drive. Its general storage and gaming test scores were on the low side compared to other PCI Express 4.0 SSDs we've tested, though to be fair none of the PCIe 4.0 models had more than a quarter of the Sabrent's storage space. If you want colossal capacity with decent performance, the Rocket 4 Plus is one of the few games in town; the few other 8TB M.2 drives we've seen have all been PCIe 3.0 models.
PC Magazine
Save 50% on Trend Micro's Premium Security Suite for Up to 10 Devices
The end of summer is a great time for a check-in on your online security as we return from vacation, send the kids back to school, and start thinking about holiday shopping. If you’re in a household with a variety of devices—from laptops and tablets to mobile phones and more—adding an extra layer of online security for everyone is a good idea. Saving over 50% on that peace of mind is even better.
PC Magazine
Optoma UHD55 Review
Designed for both gaming and home entertainment, the Optoma UHD55 projector ($1,799) offers 4K resolution (3,840 by 2,160 pixels), impressive color quality, and the short input lag that gamers demand. The competing BenQ TK700STi has a few more features, including fully integrated Android TV. But the UHD55 wins on the core issue of image quality. Although it falls just short of being an Editors' Choice pick, that's enough to earn it the higher rating of the two.
PC Magazine
Google Android 13 Review
After several months of beta testing, Google Android 13 is publicly available to Pixel phone users. The operating system arrives earlier in 2022 than the typical Android fall release, and is an iterative update that builds upon the foundation laid down with Android 12. This includes a much more elaborate and customizable Material You, convenient multitasking tools, cross-compatibility with Chromebook and Google tablets, per-app language personalization, photo-picking improvements, and expanded privacy and security features. Android 13 isn’t a groundbreaking OS like Android 12, but adding more polish to last year’s excellent feature set isn’t a bad thing.
PC Magazine
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1 Review
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X13s (starts at $2,169; $2,309 as tested) is an ultraportable 13.3-inch business laptop with outstanding battery life, 5G wireless, and a high-resolution webcam. Its secret? A Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM processor seldom seen in the Windows world. As we've seen in the past with ARM-based laptops, it had some app-compatibility issues in our testing, so ARM-friendly apps are a must. Ultimately, though, its lack of physical connectivity, hot-running (although silent) chassis, and so-so keyboard limit its practicality too much, and its price without a sale is much too high. (We've routinely seen the model for as much as 40% off on Lenovo's site.) Lenovo’s own ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is more well-rounded, while the Dell XPS 13 is a more stylish option if you can live without 5G.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Puts More Ads in the Outlook App, Makes Them Look Like Emails
Anyone who uses the Outlook app for email is seeing more ads, and frustratingly, Microsoft made them look like emails. As The Verge reports, Microsoft has been increasing the number of ads free users of the Outlook app see for a few months now. You can enable "Focused Inbox" to limit the ads shown, but there will still be an "Other" tab for the email Microsoft didn't deem important enough to make it into the focused list. Either way, you will see more ads.
PC Magazine
Head Back to School With a $150 Motorola G Power Smartphone
Fast and affordable—even more so during Lenovo's Back to School sale—the Motorola G Power 2022 smartphone is available now for a discounted $149.99. Take 25% off the $199.99 retail cost(Opens in a new window) of this unlocked handset, which lasts two days between charges and sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1,600-by-720 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
PC Magazine
Remember MoviePass? It's Coming Back on Sept. 5
MoviePass will rise from the dead on Sept. 5. The movie-subscription company achieved an impressive customer base of over 3 million users by 2017, promising an all-you-can-watch buffet of movies for less than $10 a month. But that business model wasn't sustainable. MoviePass declared bankruptcy in September 2019 and ceased operations in January 2020.
Google Executive Sajith Sivanandan Named Head Of Disney+ Hotstar In India
Google’s Sajith Sivanandan has been named EVP and Head of Indian streaming service Disney+ Hotstar. Sivanandan will lead the service’s overall business operation and have direct oversight of strategic business focuses and future growth plans. He’ll also work closely with Disney managers in local territories and the Disney+ team in the U.S. Disney+ Hotstar, which came into being in 2019 when Disney bought Fox’s entertainment assets, has quickly become India’s biggest streaming service by subscriber numbers. Sivanandan take on his role in October with a dual reporting line to Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney’s international content and operations group and K Madhavan,...
PC Magazine
YouTube Is Going to Add Watermarks to Downloaded Shorts
YouTube is going to start adding watermarks to downloaded Shorts. "If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms," the company says, "you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content." The announcement was made a few days after The...
PC Magazine
Avoid Distractions: How to Silence iPhone Notifications With Focus in iOS 16
You're trying to work (or play) on your iPhone and don't want to be bothered by phone calls, text messages, or other interruptions. One feature that can help is Focus. Introduced in iOS 15 as an update to "Do Not Disturb," Focus has been enhanced in iOS 16 to make it more powerful and easier to use.
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Swears Meta's Premier App Doesn't Look Like a Wii Game
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants everyone to know that his $451 billion company's premier metaverse app, Horizon Worlds, doesn't actually look like a game developed for the Wii. Zuckerberg shared a screenshot celebrating Horizon Worlds' expansion to France and Spain on Aug. 16. "Looking forward to seeing people explore and build immersive worlds," he said in a Facebook post about the announcement, "and to bringing this to more countries soon."
