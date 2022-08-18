Lenovo’s ThinkPad X13s (starts at $2,169; $2,309 as tested) is an ultraportable 13.3-inch business laptop with outstanding battery life, 5G wireless, and a high-resolution webcam. Its secret? A Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM processor seldom seen in the Windows world. As we've seen in the past with ARM-based laptops, it had some app-compatibility issues in our testing, so ARM-friendly apps are a must. Ultimately, though, its lack of physical connectivity, hot-running (although silent) chassis, and so-so keyboard limit its practicality too much, and its price without a sale is much too high. (We've routinely seen the model for as much as 40% off on Lenovo's site.) Lenovo’s own ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is more well-rounded, while the Dell XPS 13 is a more stylish option if you can live without 5G.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO