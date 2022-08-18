A famous photograph of former British prime minister Winston Churchill has been stolen from a hotel in Canada and replaced with a fake copy.Churchill’s photo which hung in Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was taken by Armenian-Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh in December 1941 on Parliament Hill and is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.Known as the “The Roaring Lion”, the photograph was used on the British five-pound note in 2016.The photo was determined to be a replica only after a hotel employee found the portrait was not hung properly over the weekend. It remains...

16 MINUTES AGO