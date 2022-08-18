ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. monkeypox cases pass 14,000-mark as Biden promises more vaccine doses

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbr2a_0hMquibe00

Federal health officials announced Thursday a major boost to the country's supply of monkeypox vaccine amid a surge in new cases nationwide.

The White House said an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available starting Monday, as cases are up over 30% from just a week ago. The U.S. has more than 14,100 confirmed monkeypox cases , according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky admitted in a news briefing Thursday the government is still studying the vaccine's efficacy.

"To be clear, we are learning how well these vaccines work against monkeypox, and in this specific outbreak," she said. "Although we anticipate vaccines will provide protection, temporarily reducing or avoiding behaviors that increase your risk of monkeypox exposure is important, especially between your first and second doses of vaccine,"

The CDC is also encouraging health care providers to inject the vaccine just below the skin , which allows providers to stretch a single dose into five doses.

About 98% of cases have been among men, with the majority of those being men who reported recent sexual contact with other men, Biden administration officials said Thursday. According to data from 6,000 cases, 35% have been White men, 33% Hispanic and 28% Black.

"We're not reaching men who have sex with men, who are Black and Brown, the way that we need to," said Dr. Celine Gounder, editor at large at Kaiser Health News.

Cases among children are also starting to rise, with at least 12 children now infected. Gounder said the most likely source of exposure for kids in the U.S. is through a caregiver.

"The caregiver could be a family member or a daycare provider. The risk is greatest with caregivers who are bathing a child, changing diapers or helping with toileting, where they could be much closer contact," Gounder said. "In general, this would imply the child being quite young. School-aged children can generally attend to these needs without help.

Gounder said children are also at higher risk for severe monkeypox.

"It can even be deadly in very young children," she said.

The Biden administration is also launching a new program which will set aside 50,000 doses for large events, such as the upcoming Black Pride in Atlanta, and Southern Decadence in New Orleans, where one of the main events was canceled due to monkeypox concerns.

Edward O'Keefe, 20, received his first dose at a New Jersey clinic Thursday after waiting for appointments to become available.

"There weren't any appointments available," he said. "And so I found that pretty frustrating, and maybe a little scary."

Comments / 0

Related
People

Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Ne White House#Doses#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Hispanic
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
cdc.gov

CDC Recommends Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents

Today, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo that Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as another primary series option for adolescents ages 12 through 17. This recommendation follows FDA’s authorization to authorize the vaccine for this age group under emergency use. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is available now, is an important tool in the pandemic and provides a more familiar type of COVID-19 vaccine technology for adolescents. Having multiple types of vaccines offers more options and flexibility for the public, jurisdictions, and vaccine providers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

How effective are polio vaccines? And do you need a booster?

The first case of polio in over a decade was confirmed in Rockland County, New York, last week, according to the Deseret News. An epidemiologist and infectious disease expert said that this case was traced back to travel. “This young adult did not report recent travel outside the U.S. so...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
ABC News

New COVID bivalent vaccine expected in US in the fall

On Monday, the U.K. became the first country to approve a bivalent vaccine booster shot for adults, which would target both the original COVID virus and the Omicron variant. This vaccine, which is likely going to be available in the U.S. starting in the fall, is expected to provide increased and longer-lasting protection against COVID and the new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
INDUSTRY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong

Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Initiative to Stop HIV’s Spread Gains Post-Pandemic ‘Reset’

Efforts to end the spread of HIV in the US are slowly recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic hindered a federal initiative to end the epidemic by 2030, public health officials and researchers said. The Health and Human Services Department launched the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the US (EHE) initiative...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy