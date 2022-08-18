ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

ESPN

Denver Broncos changed Baron Browning's résumé and may have unleashed a pass-rushing force

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos believed they had a pretty good idea of what kind of player they had in Baron Browning when the 2021 season drew to a close. They believed they had a rookie who worked through injuries that kept him out of their offseason program a year ago, someone who played in 15 games -- starting nine -- at inside linebacker and finished fourth on the team in tackles.
Idaho Press

Top-ranked Grizzlies spoil Middleton 5A debut

MIDDLETON — Middleton got its first taste of 5A football on Friday night against top-ranked Rocky Mountain and it was a predictably sour one as the Grizzlies claimed a 21-7 season-opening victory. And while Middleton coach Bill Brock wasn’t happy with the result, his Vikings sent a message to the rest of District III that they aren’t going to be bullied during their freshman season in Idaho’s highest classification. “We’re...
