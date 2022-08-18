Read full article on original website
Fortune
Price of Cardano’s native cryptocoin ADA plunges after test failure of major blockchain upgrade
A failed test of Cardano’s highly-anticipated blockchain upgrade last week has founder Charles Hoskinson fuming that his very own community unwittingly committed a “self-inflicted wound”. Its native ADA coin fell by close to a fifth since Friday’s session, amid fears over more potential delays to improve the...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers. The cuts represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. Some workers also will lose jobs in India. Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.
Aviation Capital Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced today the publication of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, for the year ended December 31, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005713/en/ Aviation Capital Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
