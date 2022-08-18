WOOD RIVER - Girl Scout Troop 130 and 792 spent the last year planning, preparing, and implementing projects that both benefited Partners for Pets in Troy. Troop 130 titled their project “Shelter Helpers - A Project for Partners for Pets” and Troop 792 titled their project “Care for Critters.” Both troops learned recently that their projects met all of the requirements for the Silver Award and they will be presented their awards at the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ annual Recognition of Excellence Awards Ceremony in May of 2023.

1 DAY AGO