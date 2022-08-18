ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Monday (8/22/22) Boys Soccer Roundup

ALTON - A lot of local schools' boy's soccer teams kicked off their season yesterday, Monday, August 22. Here are the scores from the area. The Griffins were shut out in their first game on the road against Columbia. Jack Steckler bagged a hat trick (3 goals), Danny Repp scored two goals and assisted another, and Cam Ellner scored with three assists.
edglentoday.com

Maryville's Tyler Hiserote Cracks 7 Minutes To Win Men's Downtown Dash In Edwardsville Rotary Criterium

EDWARDSVILLE - Maryville resident Tyler Hiserote, a native of Peoria, ran for the first time in the Downtown Dash footrace, a part of the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival bike races since 2018, and came out on top, winning the two-lap, 1.4 race on the course used for the bike races, at 6:59 on Saturday evening in Downtown Edwardsville.
edglentoday.com

Alton High School Welcomes New Head Football Coach

Alton High School's most recent coaching hire, David Parker, discusses his experiences so far as the Redbird's new head football coach. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
edglentoday.com

Troop 103 and Troop 792 Of Girls Scouts Earn Silver Award

WOOD RIVER - Girl Scout Troop 130 and 792 spent the last year planning, preparing, and implementing projects that both benefited Partners for Pets in Troy. Troop 130 titled their project “Shelter Helpers - A Project for Partners for Pets” and Troop 792 titled their project “Care for Critters.” Both troops learned recently that their projects met all of the requirements for the Silver Award and they will be presented their awards at the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ annual Recognition of Excellence Awards Ceremony in May of 2023.
timesnewspapers.com

St. Agnes Home Provides Assisted Living Alongside Vibrant Catholic Culture

Founded by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, St. Agnes Home is a licensed, intermediate care, assisted living home. Located at 10341 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, St. Agnes Home provides a place for the elderly under the loving and gentle care of the Carmelite Sisters and their dedicated staff. St. Agnes provides this care in peace and comfort, under the same roof as the blessed sacrament. When seniors choose St. Agnes Home, they become part of the Carmelite family.
edglentoday.com

Girl Scouts 193 Captures Highest Honors With Bronze Award

GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts 193 received one of the organization's highest honors recently by earning a Girl Scout Bronze Award. Amber Donnelly, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts Troop 193, said thank you to Lowe's of Glen Carbon for donating pallets to the service project. The project was to build a goat playground and the Girl Scouts also collected $127 to donate toward the upkeep of animals at Willoughby Heritage Farm.
edglentoday.com

Ephesians 5:8-14 - The Bridge Service - August 21st, 2022

Service at the Bridge on August 21st, 2022. Sermon on Ephesians 5:8-14. For more information on ways to support The Bridge please visit www.thebridgealton.com Services are held every Sunday at 10 AM at 504 E 12th Street in Alton IL.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
edglentoday.com

Michael Watson

Michael Watson, 66, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away in his homes Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born June 23, 1956, to the late Johnnie and Shirley (Trebing) Watson in Centerville, IL. Michael enjoyed fishing, collecting marbles and coins, and spending time with his family. He is survived by...
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show

Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
