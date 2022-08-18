Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Monday (8/22/22) Boys Soccer Roundup
ALTON - A lot of local schools' boy's soccer teams kicked off their season yesterday, Monday, August 22. Here are the scores from the area. The Griffins were shut out in their first game on the road against Columbia. Jack Steckler bagged a hat trick (3 goals), Danny Repp scored two goals and assisted another, and Cam Ellner scored with three assists.
edglentoday.com
Maryville's Tyler Hiserote Cracks 7 Minutes To Win Men's Downtown Dash In Edwardsville Rotary Criterium
EDWARDSVILLE - Maryville resident Tyler Hiserote, a native of Peoria, ran for the first time in the Downtown Dash footrace, a part of the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival bike races since 2018, and came out on top, winning the two-lap, 1.4 race on the course used for the bike races, at 6:59 on Saturday evening in Downtown Edwardsville.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Boys Soccer Team Returns Experience At All Positions, Has High Expectations For 2022 Season
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys soccer team is returning very skilled and experienced players to the team as the Tigers are underway with preparations for the upcoming season. The Tigers were 15-4-3 last year, being eliminated in the final of their own regional a year ago in heartbreaking fashion...
edglentoday.com
Former Edwardsville Football Player Lane Kaburick Takes Up Bicycle Racing, Has Good Criterium Race
EDWARDSVILLE - Lane Kaburick, a former player on the football team at Edwardsville High School, has taken up bicycle racing and had a good showing in the BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival Saturday afternoon in Downtown Edwardsville, finishing third in the juniors 17-18 race. The Glen Carbon resident felt he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Alton High School Welcomes New Head Football Coach
Alton High School's most recent coaching hire, David Parker, discusses his experiences so far as the Redbird's new head football coach. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
edglentoday.com
Aaron Beebe Wins Main Event Race As Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival Is Another Rousing Success In Downtown Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Aaron Beebe won the main event race, the Pro Category 1/2/3, at the BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival bicycle road race series, held Saturday afternoon and evening in the heart of Downtown Edwardsville. The 12th annual event was another rousing success for the racers and fans, as the...
edglentoday.com
Troop 103 and Troop 792 Of Girls Scouts Earn Silver Award
WOOD RIVER - Girl Scout Troop 130 and 792 spent the last year planning, preparing, and implementing projects that both benefited Partners for Pets in Troy. Troop 130 titled their project “Shelter Helpers - A Project for Partners for Pets” and Troop 792 titled their project “Care for Critters.” Both troops learned recently that their projects met all of the requirements for the Silver Award and they will be presented their awards at the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ annual Recognition of Excellence Awards Ceremony in May of 2023.
timesnewspapers.com
St. Agnes Home Provides Assisted Living Alongside Vibrant Catholic Culture
Founded by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, St. Agnes Home is a licensed, intermediate care, assisted living home. Located at 10341 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, St. Agnes Home provides a place for the elderly under the loving and gentle care of the Carmelite Sisters and their dedicated staff. St. Agnes provides this care in peace and comfort, under the same roof as the blessed sacrament. When seniors choose St. Agnes Home, they become part of the Carmelite family.
RELATED PEOPLE
edglentoday.com
Girl Scouts 193 Captures Highest Honors With Bronze Award
GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts 193 received one of the organization's highest honors recently by earning a Girl Scout Bronze Award. Amber Donnelly, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts Troop 193, said thank you to Lowe's of Glen Carbon for donating pallets to the service project. The project was to build a goat playground and the Girl Scouts also collected $127 to donate toward the upkeep of animals at Willoughby Heritage Farm.
edglentoday.com
170 Volunteer: BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival Bike Race Big Success
EDWARDSVILLE - The BuseyBank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival bicycle road race series in Edwardsville was once again a community success. The race takes an abundance of volunteers and crew and once again they all came through like clockwork. There were 170 volunteers who took part this year. The records set...
edglentoday.com
Alton/Edwardsville Artists Featured in Look at Edwardsville Arts Fair Show Entries
EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Arts Fair at City Park on September 23-24. Today an Alton and Edwardsville artist are both featured. Artist Name: Jenna Muscarella. Location: Alton. Artist Statement: "I collect cigar boxes and keep...
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Releases Names Of Two Who Died In Edwardsville Construction Accident
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed the names of the two workers who died after becoming unconscious while in a manhole at a construction site in the 100 block of East Union on Friday, August 19, 2022, as Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto.
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
Ephesians 5:8-14 - The Bridge Service - August 21st, 2022
Service at the Bridge on August 21st, 2022. Sermon on Ephesians 5:8-14. For more information on ways to support The Bridge please visit www.thebridgealton.com Services are held every Sunday at 10 AM at 504 E 12th Street in Alton IL.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
edglentoday.com
Michael Watson
Michael Watson, 66, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away in his homes Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born June 23, 1956, to the late Johnnie and Shirley (Trebing) Watson in Centerville, IL. Michael enjoyed fishing, collecting marbles and coins, and spending time with his family. He is survived by...
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
Missouri man dead, 3 injured after boat strikes rock bluff
MORGAN COUNTY— A Missouri man died in an accident just after 9p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Four Winns Sport boat driven by Roy T. Jackson, 63, Edwards, was westbound at the 69 mile mark of the main channel. The...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
Comments / 0