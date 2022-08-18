Read full article on original website
Related
New ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Photo Shows Sanderson Sisters Reunited With Spellbook
We’re just over a month away from watching the Sanderson sisters revisit their old stomping grounds in Hocus Pocus 2. And if we weren’t excited enough, Disney just dropped a new promo picture. The people with Instagram’s official Hocus Pocus guide got their hands on an exclusive set...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week
Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
Popculture
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu
KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
My family of 4 spent $200 on breakfast at Tusker House in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner, I've brought my kids to a lot of restaurants at the parks. The Animal Kingdom spot has good food and fun characters.
Mic
McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast
McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Popculture
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
My party of 2 spent $85 at Hollywood Brown Derby in Disney World, and it's one of my favorite restaurants in the park
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
Thrillist
Lay's Just Added a New Fritos-Flavored Potato Chip to Its Flavor Swap Lineup
Lay's is taking a cue from its snacking counterparts and tapping into other popular flavors in the snack aisle. The potato chip maker is bringing back its Flavor Swap lineup and drawing inspiration from Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos, and Fritos. The company officially dropped the newest flavor, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Comments / 0