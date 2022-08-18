ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
Mic

McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast

McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Mashed

A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch

Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
Thrillist

Lay's Just Added a New Fritos-Flavored Potato Chip to Its Flavor Swap Lineup

Lay's is taking a cue from its snacking counterparts and tapping into other popular flavors in the snack aisle. The potato chip maker is bringing back its Flavor Swap lineup and drawing inspiration from Doritos, Funyuns, Cheetos, and Fritos. The company officially dropped the newest flavor, Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos...
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
