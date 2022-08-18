Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
scoopotp.com
The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb
North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
secretatlanta.co
Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Black Pride Weekend
Atlanta Black Pride is about to make its fabulous return, and kick things off for an epic celebration filled with unmissable things to do. Including (but not limited to) a free music festival and a whole lot of partying! The festival and jam-packed weekend is one of the largest Black LGBTQ+ events in the United States, with over 140,000 expected attendees annually.
fox5atlanta.com
'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary
ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
Monroe Local News
Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville
Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
secretatlanta.co
7 Best Places In Atlanta For Sneaker Head Lovers
We all know Atlanta is a city known for it’s unique and diverse take on fashion, but one thing we don’t play about are our shoes! Whether you’re apart of the three stripe nation or the swoosh and everything in-between, Atlanta is the perfect city to get the latest and greatest. Let’s take a look below on where to go. But shhhhh don’t tell anyone. 🤫
AccessAtlanta
How to spend a day at The Battery Atlanta
Home to the Atlanta Braves (Truist Park), The Battery is a hotspot that brings together fans, locals and visitors from all over. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, this sports and entertainment destination offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. If you’re coming with friends or the whole family, there is certainly something to please everyone.
fox40jackson.com
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. “In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound,” Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
thecitymenus.com
Calling All Golf Cart Owners: The Avenue Peachtree City Hosts Golf Cart Show
The Avenue Peachtree City, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is calling all golf cart owners to show off their rides at the center’s Golf Cart Show. The event is set to be held on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. The Peachtree City community is invited...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
atlantafi.com
Looking For The Best Beignets In Atlanta? We’ve Got Them
Leave it up to the beignet gang to spot any servings not up to par: Is it a true beignet or just something dumped in powder?. Otherwise, it’s just a funnel cake. No, an award-winning beignet is fluffy, dumpling shaped and has a perky characteristic to it. These three...
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thecitymenus.com
Rich Stinson Named as a Most Admired CEO Recipient from Atlanta Business Chronicle
Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO, has been named as one of this year’s Most Admired CEOs from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the Most Admired CEO Awards recognize Atlanta-based chief executives with a strong record of innovation in their field, outstanding financial performance, a commitment to quality and diversity in the workplace and contributions to the metro community. Stinson received this recognition in the category of Manufacturing and Distribution.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 18–21
Cost: $21–74 Details: The award-winning Mary Poppins musical returns to the Aurora Theatre for its opening weekend with Galen Crawley in the title role, a performance in 2014 that earned her the Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical Suzi Bass Award. With additional songs, rediscover the Disney classic with a performance that you can’t miss.
