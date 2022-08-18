Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws
Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Seventh grader showed us all the way in amazing Little League moment
Veteran Trib sportswriter Brice Cherry’s columns are always special, but his Aug. 13 offering about 12-year-old Little Leaguer Isaiah Jarvis’ example of thoughtfulness knocked it out of the ballpark. If you missed it, Isaiah took a hit to the head while at bat in the recent Little League...
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
Texas Professor Hopes Voters Fire Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke recently visited Lampasas, Texas as part of his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas. Lampasas is part of the Fort Hood - Killeen - Temple region of Central Texas.
KCEN TV NBC 6
6 Fix: Copperas Cove woman without A/C for over a month
Catrina Jackson's A/C went out July 14. She called her home warranty company, but a month later, no repair in sight. So, she called 6 Fix for help.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns. No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the...
Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County
Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.
KTRE
Comanche County Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 9 hours ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
Killeen landlord fines woman $960 for having an unauthorized pet on her property, now she's getting evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — The sign outside Clear Creek Rentals in Killeen says "Homes for rent 3BR/2 BR starting at $800/month. Johanna Rivera's lease also lists rent as $800 a month, but that's not what she pays. Her experience is a reminder for any new renter to check their lease...
