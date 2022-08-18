ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, TX

Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws

Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
WACO, TX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
WHITNEY, TX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
Comanche County Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam

As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 9 hours ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes

The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

