El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Things to do in El Paso this Weekend

EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Trade council wants to bring back manufacturing to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Historians and labor advocates remember how El Paso was once a major apparel manufacturing hub in the Southwest. Farah Inc., for instance, operated five factories in El Paso that employed at least 3,000, according to the Texas Stated Historical Association.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits

outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

King Foundation Supports Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Program Aimed at Improving Mental Health for Children in Rural Areas

News of pandemics, mass-casualty incidents and school shootings are difficult for mentally healthy adults to bear. So imagine what children are going through in terms of their mental health. Lack of access to mental health care services increases children’s stress and worry, posing the potential for severe mental or behavioral disorders later in life.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Round Rock Express up 2-1 over Chihuahuas on Sunday

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 2-1 in 10 innings Sunday to finish the series with three wins and three losses. El Paso is now 6-4 in extra innings this season, while Round Rock dropped to 3-1 in extras. The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on a solo...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KFOX 14

See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
EL PASO, TX

