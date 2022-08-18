Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Downtown Art & Farmers Market Hosting Last Evening Farmers Market of the Summer
Haven’t been able to make it to a Saturday Downtown Art and Farmers Market?. If you have to work, have chores to do, or errands to run on Saturdays you don’t have to always miss out on locally made arts and crafts. August Evening Market. The city-sponsored Downtown...
El Paso News
Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
Hear ye! Hear ye! Earl of Sandwich shop opens first location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sandwich dates back to 1762 when John Montagu, the fourth earl of Sandwich, got hungry in the middle of a card game. So, the earl slapped some meat between two slices of bread and the sandwich was born. One hopes that such ingenuity was rewarded with a winning hand. […]
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
elpasoheraldpost.com
City of El Paso Drive-Thru Clinic Offers Free Pet Services to Hundreds of Pets
El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by Petco Love. The free event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this year, El Paso Animal...
KVIA
Care-a-van parade celebrates seniors in recognition of National Senior Citizens Day
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- The residents of 'Haciendas at Grace Village' in Las Cruces were celebrated with a parade. It was held in honor of National Senior Citizens Day. Police officers, a car club, and a rap group paraded by the seniors, which put a smile on the faces of the residents, their families, and staff.
Trade council wants to bring back manufacturing to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Historians and labor advocates remember how El Paso was once a major apparel manufacturing hub in the Southwest. Farah Inc., for instance, operated five factories in El Paso that employed at least 3,000, according to the Texas Stated Historical Association.
Beggars In El Paso Could Up Their Game with Vision Like This
We surely have noticed a lot of homeless people scattered around El Paso over the years. There are some homeless people in El Paso you come across that work for their donations. Now by work, I am talking about the homeless people that will make someone's donation worthwhile. For example,...
County provides sandbags to residents outside city limits
outside city limits EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Public Works department is offering sandbags at no cost or requirements to the public. The sandbags are outside of the facilities listed below and are available 24 hours a day. The location of the County facilities follows: Road & Bridge Fabens Warehouse, 1331 N. Fabens […]
KVIA
USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
KFOX 14
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
IN El Paso You Can Tell Rainfall Amounts By Size Of Rocks In Road
They say that native Alaskans describe the cold by the number of dogs they need to keep their beds warm. A standard winter evening would be a “one dog night”. A “three dog night” would be an exceptionally cold one, or, a classic rock band you might see playing at the county fair.
El Paso News
Vehicle falls into canal in Lower Valley; 1 transported with minor injuries
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle fell into a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday morning, prompting El Paso Fire crews to rescue one person. The incident happened at North Loop and Mauer near Bel Air High School. El Paso Fire reported that one person was rescued, checked at the scene and then transported to the hospital with what were called minor injuries.
elpasoheraldpost.com
King Foundation Supports Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Program Aimed at Improving Mental Health for Children in Rural Areas
News of pandemics, mass-casualty incidents and school shootings are difficult for mentally healthy adults to bear. So imagine what children are going through in terms of their mental health. Lack of access to mental health care services increases children’s stress and worry, posing the potential for severe mental or behavioral disorders later in life.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Round Rock Express up 2-1 over Chihuahuas on Sunday
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 2-1 in 10 innings Sunday to finish the series with three wins and three losses. El Paso is now 6-4 in extra innings this season, while Round Rock dropped to 3-1 in extras. The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on a solo...
KFOX 14
See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
