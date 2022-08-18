Read full article on original website
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP Dealt 4-0 Defeat at Abilene Christian
Behind a pair of goals from Chayse Thorn, Abilene Christian handed UTEP a 4-0 setback on Sunday in a non-conference tilt. The Wildcats (1-1) delivered their first goal in the 17th minute to jump ahead early. The opportunity was created when Macie Stephens launched a pass from near midfield to a waiting Thorn just outside the box. In a good position to make a move, Thorn would do the rest, getting past a UTEP (0-2) defender and booting the shot into the upper back-right corner of the net.
KVIA
Irvin and UTEP grad soars the Dallas Wings to new heights in standout performance
EL PASO, Texas -- Former UTEP and Irvin high school star Kayla Thornton 'rocketed' the Dallas Wings to a 89-79 win over the Connecticut Sun to push the series to a decider in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The El Pasoan showed out for the Wings with 20pts,...
elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP Names Andrea Palafox Head Rifle Coach
Andrea Palafox, a five-time All-American during a decorated rifle career at UTEP (2009-12), has been named head coach of the Miners, Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Friday. “We are thrilled to welcome Andrea back to the UTEP family as our new head coach,” Senter said....
elpasoheraldpost.com
Round Rock Express up 2-1 over Chihuahuas on Sunday
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 2-1 in 10 innings Sunday to finish the series with three wins and three losses. El Paso is now 6-4 in extra innings this season, while Round Rock dropped to 3-1 in extras. The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on a solo...
Remembering Some KLAQ Radio Greats In Honor Of National Radio Day
Today is officially National Radio Day so I thought it would be cool to walk down memory lane with a KLAQ DJ roll call. KLAQ officially went on the air almost 50 years ago and continues to bring you El Paso's best rock to this day. Radio can be a turbulent career choice and most DJ's move around a lot.
Rock wall collapses at apartment complex near UTEP, displacing 20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A rock wall collapsed onto an apartment building near UTEP early Saturday morning, damaging multiple apartment units. No one needed to be transported to the hospital, but the incident left about 20 residents displaced, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Red Cross is providing assistance.
Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex. According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect another rainy week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday! Don’t expect a break from the rain this week.💧☔️. As for the start of this new week, we are expecting a high of 88 degrees with 40% chance of rain!💧⛈☔️🌩 So we are not getting a break from the rain anytime soon!
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
KRDO
‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest
Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
inforney.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Waco, Houston and El Paso captured
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested Aug. 9 in Waco. Texas 10 Most...
Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017. "I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah The post Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Grant will help to build bicycle trail in Lower Valley connecting 2 missions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County. The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The […]
TX-DOT prepares for weekend of rain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- TX-DOT has been working year round to prepare for the rain by sealing cracks in the roads to prevent them from becoming a pothole. Crews have also been working since Wednesday to pump water and clear drains to prepare for this weekend’s weather. According to Lauren Macias-Cervantes, the public information officer […]
El Paso News
Heavy Rain Threat Through Sunday; Tropical-Level Moisture — Your 9-Day Forecast
There’s always good news and bad news with heavy rain in El Paso. First, we need the rain! As of 6 PM Saturday, El Paso has officially received 4.38 inches of rainfall for the year. Normal this time of year is 5.05 inches. We’re catching up. The bad news is evident in the pictures I share from viewers below, such as the wall that collapsed at an apartment complex in the heavy rain this morning on the west side and the car that slid off into a canal.
Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
Hear ye! Hear ye! Earl of Sandwich shop opens first location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sandwich dates back to 1762 when John Montagu, the fourth earl of Sandwich, got hungry in the middle of a card game. So, the earl slapped some meat between two slices of bread and the sandwich was born. One hopes that such ingenuity was rewarded with a winning hand. […]
KVIA
USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
