New York and London-based American-European entertainment fund APX Group has appointed Andy Capper as chief operating officer and head of North American operations. He will oversee strategic and financial coordination of APX’s North America activity as well as business activities across the European divisions. He will also oversee North American-originating financing activity, integrating Blockchain technology and new opportunities, especially those related to APXCOIN, which APX launched in July. Capper will also work closely with London production company Herd, which was formed earlier this year by Shelley Hammond, Ben Dillon, Hollie Richmond and Iggy Ellis, who merged Burning Wheel Productions and The Engine...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO