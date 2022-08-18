Unions have called for a £15-an-hour minimum wage to be introduced in the cost-of-living crisis, which is set to worsen later this week as the energy price cap rises.The Trades Unions Congress said a minimum wage increase was needed “as soon as possible” as millions of low-paid workers were “being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices”. The hourly wage floor for adults over 23 sits at £9.50, with lower rates for younger workers and apprentices.Labour announced proposals at the weekend to factor in the cost of living when setting the minimum wage.It comes as household budgets are set to tighten further on Friday when regulator Ofgem announces a new energy price cap, which sets the maximum amount customers on standard tariffs can be charged. Experts are forecasting another huge rise from £1,971 to potentially as much as £3,600 as global gas prices continue to soar.

GAS PRICE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO