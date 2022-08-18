Read full article on original website
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next?: Police training and community needs
Thembi Duncan is the director of arts engagement and education at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and will speak of Shea’s award winning body language training program for police and other ways to synthesize theatre, American history and social justice. Betty Jean Grant was a close friend of shooting...
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
WKBW-TV
Walden Galleria to host ‘WNY Get Hired Job Fair’ on September 14
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" on September 14. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store. "The WNY Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity...
Take A Look Inside Von Miller’s New Home In Orchard Park
It looks like the newest Buffalo Bill Von Miller is living large here in Western New York. According to filings with the Erie County clerk's office, Miller bought a home for $1.15 million dollars back in June. It looks like based on all the data, this is the home that...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Buffalo Public Schools distribute free meals to the community
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 30, schools will be distributing 7-days worth of breakfast and lunch meals with fresh produce and dairy products. The distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m.
buffalorising.com
On the Market: 109 Chandler Street
Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
EEOC holds listening session on racial and economic justice in Buffalo
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission focused on racial and economic justice.
WGRZ TV
Asian Food and Cultural Festival at Canalside
Food and Culture Festival at Canalside today. It was a free event that showcased music, shops and lots to eat.
Shea’s leader accused of “toxic” work environment
The leader of Shea's Performing Arts Center is under the spotlight. As the Buffalo News first reported at least ten full-time staffers have left their jobs.
2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days
It's the 12 best days of summer for a reason. Although it rained on the last day, it didn't stop people from having fun to close out the Erie County Fair.
Deadalum Luminarium coming to Canalside in Buffalo from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5
The Buffalo Waterfront announced Architects of Air's Daedalum luminaria is coming to Canalside from September 1 through September 5.
SPCA Monday: Connor and Katie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA’s Bethany Kloc joined News 4 at noon on Monday, along with kittens Connor and Katie, for SPCA Monday. Connor and Katie are 2.5-month-old siblings who were found with their mom in Buffalo when they were just a day old. The full segment can be viewed above. To inquire about […]
WGRZ TV
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission coming to Buffalo
This is their first public event outside of Washington in seven years and they picked Buffalo. The federal agency enforces laws around employment discrimination.
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
