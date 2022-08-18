ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next?: Police training and community needs

Thembi Duncan is the director of arts engagement and education at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and will speak of Shea’s award winning body language training program for police and other ways to synthesize theatre, American history and social justice. Betty Jean Grant was a close friend of shooting...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

On the Market: 109 Chandler Street

Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

SPCA Monday: Connor and Katie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA’s Bethany Kloc joined News 4 at noon on Monday, along with kittens Connor and Katie, for SPCA Monday. Connor and Katie are 2.5-month-old siblings who were found with their mom in Buffalo when they were just a day old. The full segment can be viewed above. To inquire about […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY

