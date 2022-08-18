ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
An Unexpected Ray Of Sunshine

On this episode, Janice sits down with business owner Angela White, and new parents David Amaste and Candance Countryman to discuss how an accidental baby shower invitation led to an incredible act of kindness. Angela shares how her company helps support military families across the country and why she decided...
