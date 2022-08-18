Read full article on original website
1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.
Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
'Industry's' Alex Akpobome Wants To Be More Than The Black Executive Archetype
The actor discusses his journey before joining Season 2 of HBO’s “Industry” and his portrayals of complex Black male characters.
My husband Capt. David Dorn was murdered in 2020 riots. His killer had help dividing America.
Last month, the Black Lives Matter rioter who murdered my husband over two years ago was finally convicted in court. My husband was retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was Black. His life mattered. I met David while I worked retail security, where he moonlighted when not working...
An Unexpected Ray Of Sunshine
On this episode, Janice sits down with business owner Angela White, and new parents David Amaste and Candance Countryman to discuss how an accidental baby shower invitation led to an incredible act of kindness. Angela shares how her company helps support military families across the country and why she decided...
