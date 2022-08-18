CHANGING FIELDS

Related
Awful Announcing
Hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming umpire’s call on ESPN’s desire to fix the Little League World Series
Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.
Massapequa out of Little League World Series with 7-1 loss to Hollidaysburg, Pa.
The kids from Long Island took an early 1-0 lead, but a three-run homer from Chase Link in the third inning put Pennsylvania up for good.
PGA Tour 2K23 Includes Michael Jordan & His Legendary Golf Shoes
NBA legend Michael Jordan is a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game. The basketball Hall of Famer wears Air Jordan 1 shoes on the virtual golf course.
NBA・
LeBron James reportedly felt he was underpaid while he was on the Heat
LeBron James took slightly less than the max to join the Heat, and it cemented his desire to sign max contracts from then on.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Incredible run for Massapequa Coast is over with 7-1 loss
The journey for Massapequa Coast is over with a 7-1 loss to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 0