ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

CHANGING FIELDS

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0lKB_0hMqWeHs00

ATLANTA (AP) — Jared Bernhardt traded in his stick for the pigskin.

Comments / 0

Related
Awful Announcing

Hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming umpire’s call on ESPN’s desire to fix the Little League World Series

Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigskin#Atlanta
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy