ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Bomb squad on scene after historic military shell, grenade found at Palo Alto house

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6Yuo_0hMqW18u00

PIX Now 09:25

PALO ALTO – Bomb squad personnel on Thursday evening have rendered a historic military shell and grenade found inside a Palo Alto home safe.

The 2300 block of South Court is closed as of 5 p.m., according to the Palo Alto Police Department. A police spokesperson said residents living in the immediate vicinity have been asked to temporarily evacuate until the bomb squad deems the scene safe.

Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities determined that one of the items is safe, but they remained unsure about the other.

The bomb squad is relocating to a nearby open area at Hoover Park to render that item safe. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted that there is no danger to surrounding homes or parkgoers.

As of shortly before 7 p.m., that item was rendered safe, according to Palo Alto police.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.  
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in wake of S.F. Mission District shooting that sent 3 to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco.At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.The three gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.Police didn't release the name of the deceased by Sunday evening.No arrests have been made.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UC Berkeley police investigate aggravated assault with baseball bat at People's Park

BERKELEY -- UC Berkeley police are investigating an aggravated assault with a bat that happened Sunday morning in the construction zone at People's Park, according to authorities.Police provided few details in the "Warn Me" email issued by the school at 11:18 a.m. Sunday. It noted that the incident happened at 7:42 a.m. "at the UC Berkeley construction site on the 2500 block of Haste Street," but did not specify that the attack happened at the controversial and hotly contested housing project construction area at People's Park.No other information on the assault with the baseball bat, including the circumstances surrounding the...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Assault on transgender victim at People's Park in Berkeley investigated as hate crime

BERKELEY -- UC Berkeley police are investigating an aggravated assault with a shovel on a transgender victim Sunday morning in the construction zone at People's Park as a hate crime, according to authorities.Police provided few details in the initial "Warn Me" email issued by the school at 11:18 a.m. Sunday. It noted that the incident happened at 7:42 a.m. "at the UC Berkeley construction site on the 2500 block of Haste Street," but did not specify that the attack happened at the controversial and hotly contested housing project construction area at People's Park.At first, no other information on the assault...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Sunday shooting claims life of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 60-year-old Asian woman during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.OPD officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of  East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.No arrests have been made and Oakland Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.Oakland city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice."I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Four juveniles detained after allegedly firing guns near San Francisco's Alamo Square

SAN FRANCISCO – Police officers in San Francisco detained four underage boys late Friday night for allegedly firing guns at cars and a residence near Alamo Square.A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said gunfire was heard in the area of Turk and Pierce streets, just north of Alamo Square and Golden Gate Avenue. The four boys were detained by officers, who then determined them to be juveniles. One gun was recovered. Two cars and one residence was struck by bullets.There were no injuries. Officers booked two of the minors at the Juvenile Justice Center. The remaining two were picked up by their parents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenade#Shell#Police#South Court#South Ct#Sccosheriff Bomb Squad
NBC Bay Area

Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker

Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) -- Police are searching for information on a shooting death that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Richmond Police Department.
calmatters.network

Police bust Palo Alto marijuana grow house

Palo Alto police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in a Crescent Park home on Aug. 10 while investigating a noise complaint, Sgt. David Lee said. Officers responding to a neighbor’s complaint about noise coming from the property in the 1400 block of Arcadia Place at 12:42 a.m. could see that the interior of the home was being used to cultivate marijuana. Lee said he couldn’t discuss the quantity since the investigation is ongoing.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: 9 displaced by fire at Oakland Victorian

OAKLAND -- Authorities in Oakland confirmed that nine people were displaced due to a fire at a Victorian-style home Sunday morning that damaged multiple apartment units, according to reports.The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire on the 600 block of 23rd Street at 7:43 a.m., saying that Engine 1 had responded to a three-story building that was on fire.According to the San Jose Mercury News, Oakland Fire said crews were able to knock down the fire by around 8:15 a.m., but not before the fire caused significant damage to the structure.While there were no injuries in the fire, the Red Cross has been contacted to help the nine residents of the affected apartments find a place to stay.Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
UNION CITY, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms

A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two men wounded in late-night shooting at Union City restaurant

UNION CITY -- Two men were wounded in a shooting in Union City just before midnight Friday, police said.Officers were dispatched to the Mexico Lindo restaurant at 33306 Alvarado Niles Road for a just-occurred shooting around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police.The officers found the two men, who were 28 and 29 years old, respectively, at what police described as the crowded restaurant.The men were taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.Police described the shooting as an isolated incident with no additional threats to the public.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Angela Fonseca at AngelaF@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors

PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy