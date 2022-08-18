Bomb squad on scene after historic military shell, grenade found at Palo Alto house

PIX Now 09:25

PALO ALTO – Bomb squad personnel on Thursday evening have rendered a historic military shell and grenade found inside a Palo Alto home safe.

The 2300 block of South Court is closed as of 5 p.m., according to the Palo Alto Police Department. A police spokesperson said residents living in the immediate vicinity have been asked to temporarily evacuate until the bomb squad deems the scene safe.

Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities determined that one of the items is safe, but they remained unsure about the other.

The bomb squad is relocating to a nearby open area at Hoover Park to render that item safe. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted that there is no danger to surrounding homes or parkgoers.

As of shortly before 7 p.m., that item was rendered safe, according to Palo Alto police.