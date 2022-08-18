1) letting your kids on the internet will "indoctrinate' them far more effectively then the 45 min they spend trying to stay awake in class2) Bad things happened, ignoring it or trying to come up with a way to make you feel better about it won't change that bad things happened.
The Decatur Public schools are trying to indoctrinate our pre k and kindergarten children. They are telling teachers if Joseph comes to school today and wants to be Josephine then the teacher is to go along with it and not tell the parents. No one has a problem about teaching black history. They are trying to segregate these children and make white children feel bad about the color of their skin. Just like they did to black children years ago. It's not right! No child regardless of color should be made to feel bad. Kids need to be kids not worrying about this crap. Their minds are too young to comprehend this. If they want to be transgender then they can decide that when they are an adult.
the first step to socialism is indoctrination, just like Hitler's youth programs. if this is not what you want vote in person in November and stop this destruction of America.
