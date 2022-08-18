ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Rezkel
3d ago

1) letting your kids on the internet will "indoctrinate' them far more effectively then the 45 min they spend trying to stay awake in class2) Bad things happened, ignoring it or trying to come up with a way to make you feel better about it won't change that bad things happened.

Mary Kirk
3d ago

The Decatur Public schools are trying to indoctrinate our pre k and kindergarten children. They are telling teachers if Joseph comes to school today and wants to be Josephine then the teacher is to go along with it and not tell the parents. No one has a problem about teaching black history. They are trying to segregate these children and make white children feel bad about the color of their skin. Just like they did to black children years ago. It's not right! No child regardless of color should be made to feel bad. Kids need to be kids not worrying about this crap. Their minds are too young to comprehend this. If they want to be transgender then they can decide that when they are an adult.

Carol Kidd
3d ago

the first step to socialism is indoctrination, just like Hitler's youth programs. if this is not what you want vote in person in November and stop this destruction of America.

WTAX

Springfield Police Chief updates City Council

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette has made a report to City Council that included, among other things, an update on recruitment and the SPD’s special detail to curb “pop-up” parties—those impromptu, rave-like disruptions which often occur on weekends as a function of people coming in from out of town to crash and trash public spaces.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois Politicians At Odds Over State Population Trends

Is Illinois gaining population, or losing it? The answer may depend on your political affiliation. The U.S. Census Bureau’s official 2020 count showed Illinois losing population, but a follow-up survey indicated the state may have been undercounted. Democrats say Illinois actually added people over the last ten years, and have called on the Census Bureau to produce a revised count. There’s been no official response to that request yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: IDOT releases multi-year transportation improvement plan

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has released its latest Multi-Year Improvement Program, the plan of all road construction projects to be conducted between 2023 and 2028. The plan is rolled over annually and updated as existing projects are completed and new needs arise, but it gives us an opportunity to see what IDOT’s priorities for road construction and other transportation projects will be for the coming years.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
LINCOLN, IL
97ZOK

Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind

Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
97ZOK

Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
EAST ALTON, IL
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL

