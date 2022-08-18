TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 19

On TV tonight, new comedy-drama Bad Sisters begins on Apple TV Plus with a great cast including Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff. Alex Brooker is after a new pastime in Hobby Man on C4 and Sanditon continues on ITV. Over on Channel 5, Carol Klein's Summer Gardening continues and there's a tribute to classic comedy series, 'Allo 'Allo!: 40 Years of Laughter . Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

Bad Sisters , Apple TV Plus

The cast of Bad Sisters . (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A sudden death brings suspicion in its wake in this 10-part Dublin-set comedy-drama adapted by Sharon Horgan from acclaimed 2012 Belgian series Clan . Sharon plays ambitious Eva and is joined by Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson to play siblings Ursula, Bibi and Becka, whose actions are called into question following the demise of their nasty brother-in-law John Paul (Claes Bang), the husband of their put-upon sister Grace (Anne-Marie Duff). Can local insurance broker Thomas Claffin (Brian Gleeson) get to the bottom of how John Paul met his sticky but much-deserved end? Begins with a double-bill before airing weekly.

★★★★★ CC

Hobby Man , 8 pm, C4

Scarlett and Alex bird-watching in Edinburgh. (Image credit: C4)

This enjoyable and informative four-parter follows The Last Leg ’s Alex Brooker as he tries out everything from gliding and fly-fishing to knitting and photography, in a bid to find an enjoyable new hobby. He’s joined by travelling companions Scarlett Moffatt of Gogglebox and I’m a Celebrity… fame, After Life ’s Joe Wilkinson, ex-Inbetweener Joe Thomas and chef Andi Oliver. He starts by meeting Scarlett in Edinburgh, where the pair learn how to play chess, go bird-watching and brew their own beer, which they decide to call ‘Mr Hobby’ in honour of the series. They both clearly enjoy each other’s company and make a great double act, but who will win the climactic game of chess?

★★★★ IM

Sanditon , season 2 , 9 pm, ITV

They shall go the ball: Charlotte and Alison. (Image credit: ITV)

The Heywood sisters are considering their futures this week, as Charlotte (Rose Willliams) wonders how long she can continue working for Mr Colbourne following their heated exchange at Lady Denham’s garden party, and poor Alison (Rosie Graham) is planning to slink back to Willingdon after being humiliated by milquetoast Captain Carter. However, all is not lost, and the Sanditon ball offers both siblings a reason to stay. Meanwhile, Esther is in grave danger as Evil Edward drugs her with laudanum to ensure he gets his inheritance. Clara is horrified when she finds out, but has her silence already been bought?

★★★★ SP

'Allo 'Allo!: 40 Years of Laughter , 9 pm, Channel 5

Yvette, René and Lieutenant Gruber in the French farce. (Image credit: Channel 5)

David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd had the idea for comedy ’ Allo ’Allo! while watching the BBC drama Secret Army. It was an inspired idea to pinch lines such as ‘I will say this only once’ (and cast Secret Army ’s Richard Marner and Guy Siner in their sitcom as Nazis). Add a phlegmatic cafe owner, sexy French waitresses and two clueless RAF officers and you have the perfect farce, which attracted 17million viewers when it aired in 1982. Some of the cast – including the late Gorden Kaye, Vicki Michelle and Kim Hartman – share favourite moments. Nostalgia TV at its best!

★★★★ MC

Carol Klein's Summer Gardening , 7 pm, Channel 5

Carol Klein at Glebe Cottage. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The hot summer has taken its toll with even the most green-fingered struggling with what to do with those dusty, exposed areas of the garden. Carol sees rich planting opportunities by raising beds at Glebe Cottage to cultivate sun-loving plants, including the prickly shrub gorse, which emits the most fragrant of perfumes from its little yellow flowers.

★★★ MC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

A League of Their Own , Prime Video

The Rockford Peaches in A League of Their Own. (Image credit: Prime Video)

A League of Their Own is a reboot of the movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, but with an all-new cast of characters. Like the film, this Prime Video series follows the Rockford Peaches, a girl's team that's been formed in Chicago following the establishment of the ‘Girls Professional Baseball League’. It's a great ride that tackles a variety of contemporary problems including sexism, racism and attitudes to sexuality. The mismatched team of girls includes Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson), Max (Chanté Adams), Greta (D'Arcy Carden) and Lupe (Roberta Colindrez), and the Peaches are headed up this time by ex-pro ‘Dove’ Porter, played by Parks and Rec fave, Nick Offerman.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Invisible Man , 10.45 pm, ITV

Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen star. (Image credit: ITV)

A supremely terrifying new take on the HG Wells novel following countless movie iterations, writer/director Leigh Whannell mines the premise and finds treasure of the chilling kind. He’s helped by an actor of Elizabeth Moss’ calibre, who plays a horribly abused wife finally escaping the grip of her violent, controlling husband. She is told shortly after that he is dead, but strange things happening around her suggest he’s still around – or is she simply going insane? This is an excellent edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Live Sport

European Championships 2022 , from 9 am, BBC Two/One

, from 9 am, BBC Two/One Test Cricket, England vs South Africa , from 10.15 am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, from 10.15 am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW EFL, Norwich City vs Millwall , 8 pm (k-o 8 pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

