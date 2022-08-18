Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Auburndale Eagles Football Season Preview
Coaching staff: Assistant Coaches are Chad Weinfurter (defensive coordinator), Brandon Roberson, Steven Van Wyhe, Mike Gehrke, Dan Weiler. Offense: key returning players (All the below players started every game last year except Evan Scholl who started the last two games and ran very well. Adam Dorshorst (OL), Mason Rachu (OL),...
onfocus.news
Nekoosa Papermakers Football Season Preview
Coaching Staff: Head Coach Mark Tuttle, Offense Coordinator Derek Baker, Defense Coordinator Jeff Krcmar, O line Coach Jorden McGregor, Special Teams and JV coaches Bill Kaberle and Todd Boudreau. Key Returners: Jaden Hughes WR/S, Nash Krcmar QB/CB, Francisco Vega RB/LB , Jonathon Wenzel RB/LB, Sam Ward OL/LB, Mason Spice OL/DL,...
onfocus.news
Wausau West Warriors Boys Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 08-25-22 10:00AM Rhinelander Away vs. Rhinelander, Wausau East, TOMAHAWK, Antigo, DC Everest, Suring, Goodman/Pembine Patriots, Menominee Indian Eagles, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Laona-Wabeno, Crandon, Lakeland Union High School, Merrill Rhinelander High School. (SPASH) Invitational 09-10-22 9:00AM Stevens Point Away vs. Stevens Point Standing Rock Park. Bill Smiley Invitational 09-17-22...
onfocus.news
Edgar Football Cruises in Season Opener
Edgar scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, and another in the third quarter, cruising to a 35-7 nonconference season-opening win over Lakeland. Brady Stencil’s 52 yard fumble return for a touchdown pushed Edgar’s lead to 28-0 at halftime. Author: David Keech. David...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran Wolves Volleyball Schedule
Match 09-20-22 7:30PM Northland Lutheran Away vs. Northland Lutheran Northland Lutheran High School. Match 10-04-22 7:30PM Tigerton Away vs. Tigerton Tigerton High School. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Destroys Menominee Indian in Season Opener
Auburndale crushed Menominee Indian in its season-opener, picking up a 76-0 nonconference win. 9 different players scored for the Eagles. Alec Willfahrt had a receiving touchdown, Nathan Van Wyhe an interception return for a touchdown, and rushing touchdowns from Trayton Weber(2), Kaden Anderson(2), Blake Raab, Keegan Empey, Julian Anderson, Evan Scholl and Colton Weiler.
onfocus.news
Mosinee Indians Volleyball Schedule
Scrimmage 08-20-22 9:00AM DC Everest Away vs. DC Everest, Medford, Newman Catholic DC Everest High School. Quad 08-23-22 3:00PM Mosinee Altoona, Markesan, Merrill Mosinee – Creske Center Gym. Invitational 08-26-22 8:30AM Menomonie Away vs. Menomonie, Regis, McDonell Central Catholic, Osceola, , Athens, Barron Area Schools, Cadott, Cameron, Chippewa Falls,...
onfocus.news
Nekoosa falls to Black River Falls to Open Season
A look at the stats in the opening game between Nekoosa and Black River Falls showed an even matchup, but it was BRF that controlled in the scoring column, picking up a 27-8 nonconference win. The Papermakers dominated on the groun with 166 yards rushing, but it was the 201...
RELATED PEOPLE
onfocus.news
Mosinee and Stratford Open Season with Rarity: Tie Game after Three Quarters Due to Weather
Marshfield – The Mosinee Indians and Stratford Tigers opened the 2022 season with a rarity in high school football: a road game for both teams, played at Marshfield due to Stratford’s stadium being under construction. The second rare event was more noteworthy, however, as a game tied at 20 after three quarters was ended due to weather, and the rare tie in high school football resulted.
onfocus.news
Saint Croix Central Handles Spencer/Columbus in season opener
Saint Croix Central proved to be a tough force to handle for the Spencer/Columbus Rockets, giving S/C a season-opening 53-21 loss. S/C trailed 33-7 at the halftime, as the Rockets’ lone score came on a Sullivan Melander 5 yard run. Box Score Report _ Digital Scout (1) The Rockets...
onfocus.news
Colby Runs over Neillsville/Granton
The Colby Hornets picked up where they left off last season, and as if they never missed a beat, steamrolled past Neillsville/Granton for a 43-8 win. Colby led 31-0 at halftime, dominating on the ground. The Hornets ran for 219 yards on 53 carries, led by Caden Healy’s 110 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
onfocus.news
Assumption Throttles Necedah
The Assumption Royals blasted past Necedah in the teams’ season opener, taking a 35-0 lead at halftime, when the game was called due to lightning. Assumption had rushing scores from Cade Statz(22 and 2 yards), Mason Kubis(19 yards) and Manny Schultz(7 yards.) The Royals also scored on a 34 yard pass from Jack Klatt to Ryan Shaw.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
onfocus.news
SPASH Tennis Edged by Waunakee in Opener
WAUNAKEE – 4, STEVENS POINT – 3 Singles:. No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Anna Loken, WAUNAKEE, 6-3 , 6-1 No. 2 – Caroline Lee, WAUNAKEE def. Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 7-5 No. 3 – Ely Liu, WAUNAKEE def. Addison Jandrain,...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: A visit to the Mepps fishing lure plant
My wife and I awoke at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to leave ample time for our 6 a.m. departure from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After conducting my one and only fishing trip for the week on Monday, then doing copious amounts of laundry and dishes, taking the dog to grandma’s house, etc., the time for our long-awaited trip to Wisconsin had finally come.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
spmetrowire.com
Wiza blasts city ordinance with F bomb at weekend concert
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza dropped some foul language during an Aug. 13 music show in Stevens Point. Wiza was in attendance ...
WSAW
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year. Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids. Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said...
Medford plant employing 170 people to close
Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
Comments / 0