kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE ANNOUNCES JANE FREEMAN AS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Crookston Care & Share Center has chosen Jane Freeman to be their new Executive Director after the previous director, Brain Halos, resigned. Freeman has been a long-time service member of the Center for six years, and after Halos’ resignation, the Center’s board of directors asked her to take the position, which she agreed to do and officially took over as the Center’s director at the beginning of July.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY NIGHT TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON AMENDING WARD BOUNDARIES
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) will first hold a special meeting at 6:35 p.m. to discuss approving the payables for the month of August. The meeting will begin with...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SEVERAL NEW HIRES AHEAD OF 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR
The Crookston School Board met on Monday night inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra room. The Consent Agenda began with approval of the meeting minutes from July 25, and approval of Current Bills. It also included resignation letters from Allison Ozaki as a Special Ed Instructor at Crookston High School, Scott Mustain as a Paraprofessional from Highland Elementary School, and Donna Hartel as a Multicultural Liaison. The Consent Agenda also listed the approval of Susan Akerlind’s retirement as a Special Ed Instructor from Highland, as well as the approval of Salary Lane Advance Requests.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools, Police investigating threatening sign
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Public Schools are investigating a threatening poster put on the district office building. The school says a poster reading “Better Dead Than Red” was posted on its doors around 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. School officials say the person responsible for the vandalism was wearing a mask and hoodie.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Travis Allen Lee, 33, of Crookston, for Failure to Appear. Christyan Matthew Logan, 21, of Bagley, for Probation Violation. Thomas Eric Neihart, 43, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Kari Marie Kahlstorf, 32, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
kroxam.com
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande – Time of Service Announcement
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away at her home of natural causes, early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed by going to her obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, MN, later in the afternoon.
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
kvrr.com
Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations. North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight. More than 400 vehicles...
KNOX News Radio
Business News: ND unemployment..Birds in GF & recalls
The housing market’s comedown from its high-flying days early this year is deepening, with home sales in July falling for the sixth straight month. Sharply higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and prices that remain near all-time highs are making homes less affordable. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that sales fell 20.2% from July last year, reaching the slowest pace since May 2020.
valleynewslive.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Cass County on Saturday, August 20. Essentia Health nursing staff will also be on hand providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence.
TRF residents give a “cluck” about chickens in city limits
by April Scheinoha Reporter There was a lot of clucking in favor of a proposed ordinance to allow chickens in th
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
wdayradionow.com
Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, voted last week to cancel a previous board edict that was approved a couple of months before the election. The new board agreed with member Seth Holden, who said the pledge did not align with the district’s...
kfgo.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police looking for 3 people after shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find these three persons of interest. They say the three pictured were seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 17 shortly before a verbal altercation ensued with this group and several individuals on an apartment building balcony in the 1100 block of 16th Street North. Police say one of the three people pictured allegedly fired a gun at the people on the balcony and ran.
kroxam.com
NEARLY 50 KIDS PARTICIPATE IN 2022 OX CART DAYS KIDS BEAN BAG TOURNEY
24 teams and nearly 50 kids participated in the Kids Bean Bag Tourney sponsored by Altru on Saturday in the Downtown Square in Crookston. The children were split into five age groups from ages 5-6 to 13-14. Below are results and pictures of each age group-
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
