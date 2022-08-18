ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Man Catches First Case Of Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State

The first locally caused case of a disease spread by ticks called Anaplasmosis has left a Washington State man in the hospital. This isn't the first time the disease has appeared here, but the first time that the case originated in Washington State. Other cases were from people traveling outside of Washington and then getting sick back home.
Don’t Miss the Labor Day Spectacular at Hermiston Raceway

Hermiston Raceway and Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon are geared up and ready for the Labor Day Spectacular. This action-packed racing event takes place Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th! Featuring the Batteral Pro-lates 75, the speed tour modifieds 65, the Tristate Challenge mini-stocks, AMCA dwarfs, and street stocks.
Facebook Seeks Big Change in WA Campaign Finance Laws

Facebook (Facebook) Facebook (Facebook) WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson plans to file a response to social media giant Facebook today, Tuesday, August 16th. Facebook seeking to have lawsuit dropped over disclosure laws. According to information released Tuesday by the AG's office, Facebook has filed what is called a summary...
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

