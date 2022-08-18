Read full article on original website
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Man Catches First Case Of Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State
The first locally caused case of a disease spread by ticks called Anaplasmosis has left a Washington State man in the hospital. This isn't the first time the disease has appeared here, but the first time that the case originated in Washington State. Other cases were from people traveling outside of Washington and then getting sick back home.
If You See This Weird Giant Jellyfish in WA or Alaska, Don’t Touch It
Check out this weird, giant jellyfish that was recently seen floating around shores in Washington. The large coral-colored jellyfish was spotted floating in the water on a sunny day. They may look like weird, giant, harmless creatures but if you see a Lion's Mane jellyfish, do not touch it!. Reddit...
Have You Seen This Destructive Gigantic Moth in Washington State?
The Non-Native Atlas Moth Is Destructive In Washington State. There's one gigantic moth that the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants you to keep your eyes out for. Atlas Moths Can Have A Wingspan Of 10 Inches. If you see this gigantic moth, the WSDA is asking you to report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20 Things That the Locals Say Are Overrated in the Tri-Cities
Here's A List Of 20 Things That Locals Think Are Overrated In Tri-Cities Washington. We posed the question on our Facebook page a few days and you responded in droves. Does Tri-Cities Washington Really Have 300 Days Of Sunshine?. We had over 180 comments about what locals think are a...
Don’t Miss the Labor Day Spectacular at Hermiston Raceway
Hermiston Raceway and Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon are geared up and ready for the Labor Day Spectacular. This action-packed racing event takes place Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th! Featuring the Batteral Pro-lates 75, the speed tour modifieds 65, the Tristate Challenge mini-stocks, AMCA dwarfs, and street stocks.
Facebook Seeks Big Change in WA Campaign Finance Laws
Facebook (Facebook) Facebook (Facebook) WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson plans to file a response to social media giant Facebook today, Tuesday, August 16th. Facebook seeking to have lawsuit dropped over disclosure laws. According to information released Tuesday by the AG's office, Facebook has filed what is called a summary...
Dear Washington – The Non-Alcoholic Beer Revolution Is Here
Have you heard? The non-alcoholic beer revolution is here! Maybe you've read about it online, or seen it on the national news. I'm an enthusiastic participant, myself. And yet... Your bars, restaurants, and grocery stores are woefully under-prepared. The Same Old, Same Old. Oh, maybe you have that old standby,...
