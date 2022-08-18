Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay
For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon. The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been offering a full moon kayak tour once a month for the last seven years. The tour launches...
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center
Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."
‘Bad idea’: Miami advances plan to move homeless onto island
City of Miami commissioners voted this week to pursue a pilot program to build a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness, despite some calling it a "bad idea" and "heartless."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay, 10-Year-Old Boy Loses Part of Leg in Shark Attack
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay. For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon.
NBC Miami
Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach
The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning. A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
The magic of Miami's modern daiquiri
Along South Beach's signature, neon-clad streets, neighboring sidewalk cafes peddle menus to tourists hoping they'll stop and sit. Frozen daiquiris in varying pastel shades dot the tables. Some are served in large glass goblets, while others skip the glassware altogether and pour the pre-prepared cocktail directly from the machine into flimsy plastic cups dominated by an oversized straw.
floridapolitics.com
Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission
Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
Malik Bryant Talks Miami Commitment As Teams Reach Out: 'I'm a Cane'
Miami commitment Malik Bryant discusses his long-term position and recruitment.
anash.org
Legacy of Builder of Resort for Barred Jews Comes Full Circle
Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews, so Jewish real estate developer Alfred Kaskel decided to build a resort of his own. His story came full circle this week at the very resort he founded. Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews. “Always a view, never...
communitynewspapers.com
The Second Annual Key Biscayne Car Week Returns This October After a Two-Year Pause
Key Biscayne will be back in the driver’s seat for the second annual Key Biscayne Car Week. From September 30 – October 2, 2022, the event will kick off to the community with two-time Formula 1 World Champion and two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Emerson Fittipaldi, driving the legendary ‘Spirit of Miami’ onto Monaco Square.
islandernews.com
After a spike this year, rents in the Miami area among highest in the nation
Seeing a spike in rental prices? You're not alone. Two recent studies show the Miami area ranks among the leaders in soaring listing prices -- second in the state and eighth nationally -- with increases between 27% and 28% over the same period from a year ago. The national average...
WSVN-TV
Sewer main breaks in Aventura, causes street closures
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down. The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue,...
secretmiami.com
Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November
Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
iheart.com
Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport
In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
Click10.com
VIDEO: Brightline train slams into SUV in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into an empty SUV parked in the middle of a railroad crossing in North Miami Thursday, according to police. Maj. Kessler Brooks, a North Miami police spokesperson, said the crash happened at Northeast 141st Street at Biscayne Boulevard, across from Lexus of North Miami.
Canes 'Hitting Up' WR Jalen Brown Weekly
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
Comments / 0