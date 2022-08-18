ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay

For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon. The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been offering a full moon kayak tour once a month for the last seven years. The tour launches...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Boat with Cuban Markings Lands in Miami Beach

The sunrise brought an unusual sight and smell to a stretch of Miami Beach Sunday morning. A boat with markings indicating that it was based in Havana, Cuba was beached at 69th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach along with the smell of the fuel oil that powered it.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
Salon

The magic of Miami's modern daiquiri

Along South Beach's signature, neon-clad streets, neighboring sidewalk cafes peddle menus to tourists hoping they'll stop and sit. Frozen daiquiris in varying pastel shades dot the tables. Some are served in large glass goblets, while others skip the glassware altogether and pour the pre-prepared cocktail directly from the machine into flimsy plastic cups dominated by an oversized straw.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
anash.org

Legacy of Builder of Resort for Barred Jews Comes Full Circle

Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews, so Jewish real estate developer Alfred Kaskel decided to build a resort of his own. His story came full circle this week at the very resort he founded. Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews. “Always a view, never...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sewer main breaks in Aventura, causes street closures

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down. The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue,...
AVENTURA, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November

Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport

In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

VIDEO: Brightline train slams into SUV in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into an empty SUV parked in the middle of a railroad crossing in North Miami Thursday, according to police. Maj. Kessler Brooks, a North Miami police spokesperson, said the crash happened at Northeast 141st Street at Biscayne Boulevard, across from Lexus of North Miami.
NORTH MIAMI, FL

