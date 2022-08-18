On Thursday, a Gaines County Grand Jury determined that there is sufficient evidence to indict former Gaines County Sheriff's Deputy Douglas Shane Scott on a misdemeanor charge of Official Oppression. The charge is one that stemmed from a May 26, 2021 incident while Scott, a resident of Loop, was employed by the GCSO. According to the indictment, Scott is alleged to have subjected Catherine…

GAINES COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO