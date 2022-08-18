Read full article on original website
Related
seminolesentinel.com
Former GCSO Deputy Scott Faces Misdeameanor Charge
On Thursday, a Gaines County Grand Jury determined that there is sufficient evidence to indict former Gaines County Sheriff's Deputy Douglas Shane Scott on a misdemeanor charge of Official Oppression. The charge is one that stemmed from a May 26, 2021 incident while Scott, a resident of Loop, was employed by the GCSO. According to the indictment, Scott is alleged to have subjected Catherine…
23-year-old driver ejected, killed after crash with tree
Police were called at 3:20 a.m. to the 700 block of Northwest Avenue G. The vehicle was "split in two" and the driver was ejected, according to police.
DPS identifies man killed in head-on collision on I-20
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation and DPS are investigating a deadly crash at I-20 and S County Road 1150. The wreck happened around 4 p.m. and left one person dead. According to DPS, a freightliner was traveling east on I-20. At the same time, an SUV...
Comments / 1