Chicken & The Egg
You have to be brave to open a fried chicken sandwich spot these days, because there isn’t exactly a shortage of great ones that already exist. Not only that, but this place in the East Village is right next door to a KFC. But the gamble is paying off for the team behind Chicken & The Egg. They’re serving some of the better chicken sandwiches in the city.
Ham & Cheese Deli
Stopping by Ham & Cheese Deli always puts us in a great mood. The outside is painted bright yellow and blue, arcade games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong are inside, and rainbow and Pac-Man decals cover the walls. But the real day-maker at this lunch spot is their creatively named (and super flavorful) sandwiches. One we love is the Dropped A Banh On Mie loaded with smoked chicken, rich pâté, and spicy pickled carrots. It’s pressed until toasty and oozing with creamy lemon pepper mayo. Grab an Arnold Palmer or fresh orange juice to go with it, and feel better about taking on the rest of your day from one of the sidewalk tables.
Side Eye Pie
Side Eye Pie is a pizza trailer located on the patio of Meanwhile Brewing. It’s from one of the co-founders of now-closed pizza trailer, Dough Boys, so if you’ve developed a weekly routine of grabbing pizza and a pint, things don’t have to change too much for you. All the pies are made with local flour and native yeast, cooked in a wood-fired oven.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Voodoo Vin
Voodoo Vin is a Virgil Village wine bar with an impressive collection of 400 bottles, but its small plates menu slightly upstages the generous pours. Sipping wine in this candlelit space feels like you’re in a barebones Parisian café with only a few posters on the walls, two communal tables, and a few chairs scattered on the sidewalk. It’s an intimate gathering spot that doesn’t take reservations, so walk in with three friends who actually know what “full-bodied” means and sample several of the simple, quickly assembled dishes that just work. Think a great beef tartare on bread with Caesar cream, a bowl of spicy ‘nduja bolognese, and a plate of the kitchen’s homemade mortadella with pickled sweet chilis for an extra kick.
Daleview Biscuits & Beer
NYC has unsurprisingly provided the gluten-free crowd with plenty of good GF pizza and pasta, lest any of us go without one of the city’s major forms of sustenance. This means that local chefs can move onto new, more specific challenges like gluten-free biscuit sandwiches. At Daleview Biscuits and Beer, the hot buttermilk biscuits reach optimum fluffiness and beautifully compliment their cheesy eggs and impressively crispy GF fried chicken. Go for the Cobb Biscuit with smashed avocado, or experiment with cheese and slaw combinations via the Build-Your-Own Biscuit sandwich option. Just be careful when choosing your beer—for the most part, the beer selection is not gluten-free.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Daddies
Daddies is from the owner of Supper, Frank, and Lil’ Frankie’s. All of those East Village spots have been serving good, unpretentious Italian food for years, and now there’s Daddies in the West Village. With its cash-only policy and menu of pizzas and pastas in the $20 range, this place is pretty much the same as Lil’ Frankies, although it’s significantly smaller. There are only a few tables inside the space—which is filled with pictures of family, hence the name—but you’ll find a bunch of outside seating in a streetside structure. Daddies is BYOB, so pick up a bottle of wine and stop by on a weeknight for some quick, casual spaghetti limone and a whole charred eggplant.
Dhom
Really good barbecued meat on a stick is hard to beat. At Dhom, a Lao spot in the East Village, they’ve pretty much mastered the form. They have three types of skewers: duck heart, hanger steak, and chicken thigh, all marinated in a sweet-and-smoky sauce and served on little wooden sticks charred black from the fire. Get them with a side of sticky rice, served with a garlicky chili sauce that will make your lips buzz. Pad out your order with spring rolls and a crunchy coconut rice salad. The food here is snacky and designed for drinking, so avail yourself of their extensive list of beer, sake, and cocktails. We’re also super into their limeade. It tastes exactly like a melted popsicle.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
Fishing With Dynamite
Fishing With Dynamite, a small seafood spot owned by the people behind Manhattan Beach Post, is one of the best raw bars in the city. We like to visit during the day, when the space is bright and feels like you might actually be in Montauk. Their top-notch oyster selection changes daily, so chat with your server about which ones are particularly good, and then order a platter of chilled Peruvian scallops topped with a punchy citrus marinade to round things out. We also love their blue crab roll that comes on a soft milk bun, and the sweet, briny Koshihikari rice porridge, which is packed with shrimp, crap, and uni, then finished with a runny egg yolk.
Kryse Ice Cream
It takes a fierce Pinay to be the creative force behind Nate’s Chicken and Waffles, Happy Grillmore, Seattle Freeze, and Central District Ice Cream Company. Each has since closed, but Kryse has returned with an ice cream pop-up operating out of The Station each Sunday, with pints that feature predominantly Filipino flavors. You’ll find everything from dairy-free ube brown sugar to halo halo, as they drop new varieties every week—and the preorder inventory doesn’t last long.
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
The Umbrella Workshop
Tucked away in a quiet mews around the corner from the chaos of Shoreditch High Street, this bar, all exposed brick and moody lighting, is tiny. But the fact it can only fit around 10 people, huddled on stools or on the coveted bench by the window, creates its intimate, in-on-a-secret charm. There’s a short, weekly-changing cocktail menu, but here’s the twist. This spot is from the folks behind The Discount Suit Company and The Sun Tavern, and serves as their spirit-soaked testing ground. So that sweet-sour pink creation topped with whipped cream or that gin-based, refreshingly herby sharpener won’t be here next week, but might appear again on one of the sister menus at a later date. You can request all the classics too but the fun really lies in chatting with the friendly bartenders to decide what creative drink to try. The walls are lined with bottles available to buy so you can keep the good times (and cocktail experiments) going back at yours after closing time.
Sobremesa
Sobremesa is the store you want to visit if you’re throwing any sort of dinner party, having a date over for wine and snacks, or just want to buy yourself some very cute glassware and fancy cheese. The Miami Shores specialty shop is tiny, but wonderfully curated with natural wine and a selection of pantry items that go great with said wine—like cheese, tinned fish, pasta, chips, and more. Shopping here feels like going over to your coolest friend’s apartment, and then being told everything is for sale. They occasionally host food events too—like a cake and champagne tasting or pasta and wine nights—so keep an eye on their Instagram.
Gallaghers Steakhouse
You might think that an old-timey steakhouse smack in the middle of Times Square couldn’t possibly be good, but Gallagher’s is great. From the moment you glimpse the dry-aging room through the front window to the time you walk out lugging a heavy bag of leftovers, you’re going to be very happy here. We recommend ordering steakhouse classics: Start with a round of Hemingway daiquiris with clams casino and a wedge salad, then move on to a porterhouse with your favorite sides. (We love the creamed spinach.) All the desserts here are great, but the New York-style cheesecake is about as real as it gets.
Corks
Drinking wine and eating some pasta in the presence of your own company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. You don’t have to share your noodles with anyone, and can ponder all the ways you’ll furnish your imaginary villa in the countryside in peace. One great place for this carb-y solo date is Corks. The lowkey spot in the Richmond has shelves full of Italian wine, shareable appetizers like prosciutto with burrata and caprese salads, and house-made pasta, including an excellent fettuccine all’amatriciana. It has caramelized chunks of guanciale, slick red onions, bell peppers for added sweetness, and is topped with fresh parmesan. And even though that villa might very much be an unattainable dream, the amatriciana will always be here for you.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Zaytinya
When José Andrés isn’t busy trying to save the world, he’s opening restaurants like this Eastern Mediterranean spot (from D.C.) in the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. The spacious blue and white dining room makes you feel like you’re at a fancy seaside resort, and soon after you sit, someone will bring you puffy pita. You’ll find a bunch of interesting small plates on the menu, so bring a group and share some subtly rich bone marrow kibbeh, sautéed shrimp in creamy mustard sauce, and spiced ground lamb hummus with pickled vegetables. Tables for dinner are tough to get, so give your boss a heads up about your “chiropractor appointment” this week, and plan a leisurely lunch here.
