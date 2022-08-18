Read full article on original website
Pie Punks
Pie Punks focuses on three different pizza types and absolutely nails each one. Grandma-style pies are so light they’d probably float, round pizzas have snappy thin crusts that crack loud enough to hear down the block, and Detroit-style bricks are made up of perfectly caramelized cheese walls. The pepperoni grandma pie was the standout from a recent visit to this casual SoMa pizza spot. The eight-slice masterpiece is the size of two laptops combined, covered in spicy tomato sauce and curled up pepperoni cups that rest atop a tangy golden-brown crust. Another must-order—the onion round, decorated with ricotta dollops and garlic confit. Pair them both with a glass of natural wine, then chill at the bar, or watch some sports on the big projector—Pie Punks is your new favorite spot to hang out after work, go on a date, alone, or come whenever fantastic slices call.
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
Daleview Biscuits & Beer
NYC has unsurprisingly provided the gluten-free crowd with plenty of good GF pizza and pasta, lest any of us go without one of the city’s major forms of sustenance. This means that local chefs can move onto new, more specific challenges like gluten-free biscuit sandwiches. At Daleview Biscuits and Beer, the hot buttermilk biscuits reach optimum fluffiness and beautifully compliment their cheesy eggs and impressively crispy GF fried chicken. Go for the Cobb Biscuit with smashed avocado, or experiment with cheese and slaw combinations via the Build-Your-Own Biscuit sandwich option. Just be careful when choosing your beer—for the most part, the beer selection is not gluten-free.
Jollibee
This fast food Filipino fried chicken is taking over the world. And Jollibee’s mascot is way less scary than Ronald McDonald, which is a bonus. Their signature breaded chickenjoy’s secret marinade keeps the queues long, but it moves fast. Do not knock the combination of fried chicken, steamed rice, and gravy until you try it, and make sure you don’t forget a peach mango pie.
The Douglas
Resting in the shadows of Dodger Stadium, The Douglas is the perfect place to pre-game, post-game, or just hang out whenever the weather's nice. This dive bar doesn't have much space—mostly just a few tables inside and on the sidewalk—but the energy is always relaxed, draft beers are just $4, and there's a surprisingly varied food menu for when gameday drinks turn into a craving for fried things. There are vegan falafels, buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches as big as your head, baskets of chicharrones, and a weekly rotating sweet treat. Get the weekly rotating sweet treat.
West Hill Deli
Since Ludi’s closed in 2019 (and still hasn't reopened yet), West Hill Deli in Auburn now holds the title as the best Filipino diner. It’s far removed from Seattle proper, but fits in well as part of the South King County Filipino community. From griddled dishes like ube pancakes and smash burgers to garlic rice plates, it would be difficult to repeat a meal here. Don’t be afraid to bring a large group—there's plenty of space, with many flatscreens if you’re looking to grab lunch while catching the Seahawks make their way back to the Superbowl. Here’s hoping at least.
Corks
Drinking wine and eating some pasta in the presence of your own company is one of life’s greatest pleasures. You don’t have to share your noodles with anyone, and can ponder all the ways you’ll furnish your imaginary villa in the countryside in peace. One great place for this carb-y solo date is Corks. The lowkey spot in the Richmond has shelves full of Italian wine, shareable appetizers like prosciutto with burrata and caprese salads, and house-made pasta, including an excellent fettuccine all’amatriciana. It has caramelized chunks of guanciale, slick red onions, bell peppers for added sweetness, and is topped with fresh parmesan. And even though that villa might very much be an unattainable dream, the amatriciana will always be here for you.
Voodoo Vin
Voodoo Vin is a Virgil Village wine bar with an impressive collection of 400 bottles, but its small plates menu slightly upstages the generous pours. Sipping wine in this candlelit space feels like you’re in a barebones Parisian café with only a few posters on the walls, two communal tables, and a few chairs scattered on the sidewalk. It’s an intimate gathering spot that doesn’t take reservations, so walk in with three friends who actually know what “full-bodied” means and sample several of the simple, quickly assembled dishes that just work. Think a great beef tartare on bread with Caesar cream, a bowl of spicy ‘nduja bolognese, and a plate of the kitchen’s homemade mortadella with pickled sweet chilis for an extra kick.
Thyme & Tonic
Being the gluten-free one in your dinner group can sometimes feel like you’re asking to eat off a kids menu that doesn’t come with crayons or any other types of fun. At Thyme & Tonic, you can take an entire GF crew to an adult restaurant just for them, or at least make your gluten-tolerant friends feel like they’re the picky eaters. The menu is GF and mostly-vegan, with everything from kung pao cauliflower rice bowls to a daily brunch provided with assistance from the GF bakery next-door, Modern Bread and Bagel. They also have an extensive bar with great cocktails, and there's a lively scene both inside and out on their flower-powered outdoor dining area. We like to go full-veg and order the Old School Burger, a slightly sweet beet and black bean burger with non-dairy cheese on top, but they also have excellent signature fish tacos.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Chebogz
Chebogz has been representing Filipino food at many of the major farmers markets and food festivals for the past five years, and for good reason. The island combo is beautifully arranged with inihaw ribs, crispy lumpia, juicy longanisa, and coconut shrimp. Arrive hungry, because there’s also chicken adobo and grilled tofu coated in the family’s special BBQ sauce. If you want to relive your Chebogz experience, you can also buy frozen lumpia to fry up back home, but not until after grabbing a mango “chezcake” for dessert.
Billy's On Burnet
Billy’s on Burnet has some pretty dedicated regulars. Some are there for the drinks and others for the constant sports on TV - it’s a Packers bar, after all - but the most loyal group is the one coming for the burger. These are the people who have been coming here for years for lunch, dinner, or a midday burger break and might not even notice if they stopped serving beer. The Cobra burger (our favorite) with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, and chipotle mayo might be a little more expensive at $12 than you’d expect for a bar burger, but it’s always worth it.
Kryse Ice Cream
It takes a fierce Pinay to be the creative force behind Nate’s Chicken and Waffles, Happy Grillmore, Seattle Freeze, and Central District Ice Cream Company. Each has since closed, but Kryse has returned with an ice cream pop-up operating out of The Station each Sunday, with pints that feature predominantly Filipino flavors. You’ll find everything from dairy-free ube brown sugar to halo halo, as they drop new varieties every week—and the preorder inventory doesn’t last long.
Málà Project Midtown West
MáLà Project is known for its customizable dry pots, which have become popular enough for them to keep opening new locations. The spacious one in Midtown West doesn’t get quite as busy as the others, and it’s ideal for a last-minute group lunch or dinner. You can choose from roughly 70 ingredients—ranging from konjac noodle to tripe and quail eggs—to be mixed in a spicy mala sauce. This location also has appetizers you won’t find at the others, like a tingly spicy popcorn chicken and hot and sour rice noodle soup.
Gallaghers Steakhouse
You might think that an old-timey steakhouse smack in the middle of Times Square couldn’t possibly be good, but Gallagher’s is great. From the moment you glimpse the dry-aging room through the front window to the time you walk out lugging a heavy bag of leftovers, you’re going to be very happy here. We recommend ordering steakhouse classics: Start with a round of Hemingway daiquiris with clams casino and a wedge salad, then move on to a porterhouse with your favorite sides. (We love the creamed spinach.) All the desserts here are great, but the New York-style cheesecake is about as real as it gets.
Taco Taco Pizza Pizza
Like the name implies, this place does both pizza and tacos very well, and it’s a good compromise if you can’t decide between them. But the real reason you should visit this casual Hallandale Beach spot is so you can get everything you love about tacos on a pizza. Their pizza mexicana is topped with refried beans, onions, al pastor meat, pineapple, sliced jalapeños, Mexican cheese, and cilantro. The combination hits like an open-faced torta you can share, especially since it only comes in large and extra large sizes. They also make a chifrijo pizza (inspired by a Costa Rican dish called chifrijo) that’s topped with refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and chopped chicharrones. Besides pizza, the grilled chicken in creamy chipotle sauce over pasta is worth ordering.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
