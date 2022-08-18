ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KMZU

Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale

DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867. Except...
DALTON, MO
KMZU

Donald Levi Palmer, Jr.

Donald Levi Palmer, Jr., 62, of Raymore, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Donald was born on January 28, 1960, in Richmond, the son of Donald Levi “Don” and Della “Marie” (Sanner) Palmer, Sr. Survivors include his sister, Anita Marie (Greg)...
RAYMORE, MO

