An eight-day strike at Britain’s largest port began Sunday, while workers in Liverpool ready for a separate strike as employers and workers clash over pay. More than 1,900 workers, who are members of the Unite union, began a demonstration Sunday at the Port of Felixstowe after being unable to reach an agreement with employers on wages. The strike marks the first at the port since 1989. Those on the picket line include crane drivers, tug boat operators and stevedores. The union is calling out the disparity between employer profits and what they are offering to workers in a theme that’s become common in...

ECONOMY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO