KMZU
Long-term road closures scheduled for Buck O’Neil Bridge project on Aug. 22 and 29
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews have updated the information regarding several road closures part of the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project beginning this week. Motorists should be prepared to follow a signed detour or seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting. Monday, Aug. 22. Beginning at...
KMZU
Two juveniles injured in UTV accident
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – Two juveniles are injured following a UTV accident in Benton County Sunday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Zion Church Road, north of Hansen Avenue, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The southbound traveling UTV, driven by an 11-year-old male juvenile, and occupied by a 10-year-old female, both of Lincoln, lost control and overcorrected off the roadway, then overturned.
KMZU
Two occupants injured in Johnson County accident
JOHNSON COUNTY Mo. – Two occupants are injured in a single vehicle crash early yesterday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. on NE 551 at NE 1100 Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Chance R. Ores, failed to stop at the T-intersection and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned in a cornfield.
KMZU
State Fair - Sale of Champions Auction Results
(SEDALIA, Mo.)—According to a press release from the Missouri State Fair, the Missouri State Fair celebrated Youth in Agriculture on Saturday, Aug. 20. The annual Sale of Champions highlighted the day, breaking numerous records from previous sales raising a total of $256,825 for Youth in Agriculture. The Grand Champion...
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Wednesday
SEDALIA, Mo. - Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, August 24. New business on the agenda indicates a closed session regarding legal counsel. Following, a bid opening for surveillance cameras for the Sheriff’s Office. Concluding, commission to set a date for the 2022 tax hearing. The meeting...
KMZU
Large Job and College Transfer Fair Sept. 21 at SFCC
State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center will host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. More than 65 employers from throughout the state will be...
KMZU
Kent Shelby Wingate
Kent Shelby Wingate, 89, of Higginsville passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. A graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diabetic Unit of Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
KMZU
Self-inflicted gunshot wound leads to drug investigation for Clinton police
CLINTON, Mo. – A self-inflicted gunshot wound led Clinton police into a drug trafficking investigation Sunday. According to the police department, officers were notified of the victim's wound that reportedly happened at a residence on the 200 block of East Oak Street, and that they were taken to a hospital via private vehicle. During an initial investigation, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine allegedly in the victim's possession.
