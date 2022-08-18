Kent Shelby Wingate, 89, of Higginsville passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. A graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diabetic Unit of Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.

