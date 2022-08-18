Read full article on original website
KMZU
Gregory Kent Norris
Gregory Kent Norris, 66, of Lee’s Summit, MO, formerly of Richmond, MO, and Columbia, MO, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2022. Greg was born in Lexington, MO, on May 10, 1956. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1974, where he was a member of the 1971 State...
KMZU
Bryan Petree
Bryan Petree, 52, of Kirksville died June 28. Graveside military honors will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Marceline. Services are under the direction of the Delaney Funeral Home.
KMZU
Thurza Louise Falls
Richmond resident, 69 year old Thurza Louise Falls, died Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 24 at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation is from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Thurman funeral Home, Richmond. Burial is in Lexington Memory Gardens. Contributions suggested to...
KMZU
Prospective juror questionnaires sent in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announces the mailing of 600 prospective juror questionnaires for potential jury duty. According to a release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, by statute, Circuit Clerk Jane Gann must send notices to the Sheriff’s office to then be served. All notices are sent via United States Postal Service.
KMZU
Larry Lee Green
Carrollton resident, Larry Lee Green, 60, died Friday, August 19, 2022. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday August 26 at Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton. Visitation is from noon - 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Private burial is in Carroll Memory Gardens. Contributions suggested to Bosworth Baptist Church.
KMZU
Ann Louise Hill
Ann Louise Hill, 76, of Gower and formerly of Carrollton died Sunday, Aug. 21. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. A visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
KMZU
Melvin E. Martin
Melvin E. Martin, 83, of Carrollton died Aug. 20. Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Foster Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Carroll Memory Gardens. A visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. Memorials are suggested to H.E.L.P. Services of Carroll County.
KMZU
Lucy Ann Hulen
Lathrop resident, Lucy Ann Hulen, 90, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m Saturday, August 27 at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Friends are received one hour prior, beginning 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial follows in Lathrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Contributions suggested...
KMZU
Railroad crossing work to close 41 highway near DeWitt
CARROLLTON, Mo. - Crews will close both lanes of travel on 41 Highway today near DeWitt, 1.5 miles south of 24 Hwy., to conduct work on the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing. A start time for work is undetermined, but the closure will continue until Thursday, August 25. Detours are in place.
KMZU
Marvin Jacobs
Marvin Jacobs, 84, of Bogard died Monday, Aug. 15. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Rickett Cemetery in Chula. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
