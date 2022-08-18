Gregory Kent Norris, 66, of Lee’s Summit, MO, formerly of Richmond, MO, and Columbia, MO, passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2022. Greg was born in Lexington, MO, on May 10, 1956. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1974, where he was a member of the 1971 State...

